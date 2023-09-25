Chaos at Gatwick as flights cancelled and thousands face delays over air traffic control staff shortages

By Emma Soteriou

Thousands of passengers are facing delays at Gatwick due to air traffic control staff shortages.

More than 8,000 passengers are said to be facing delays due to the lack of staff, with 50 flights either arriving or leaving the airport having been cancelled.

Gatwick had 26 arrivals and 23 departures cancelled on Sunday and one more arrival was cancelled on Monday, according to FlightRadar24.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said the disruption was due to "short-notice staff sickness including some incidences of Covid".

Dozens of easyJet flights were among those affected after a drop in the "flow rate" of planes.

The airline said it was "extremely disappointed" by the issues, which saw eight flights cancelled to and from Belfast as well others to or from Edinburgh, Geneva and Paris.

Vueling was forced to cancel six flights to and from Barcelona, Bilbao and Paris.

#AI172 Passengers are asked to sit inside the Gatwick airport with their luggage and no other info or communication.They are freezing on the floor without any hotel to stay. They're all senior citizens and have been at the airport for more than 10 hours now! @airindia ridiculous pic.twitter.com/Abck5ivK5t — Hemil (@BeingHemilistic) September 25, 2023

Daniel Wilkes, a consultant psychiatrist from Angus, told the Independent: "I just can’t believe the lack of contingency planning from Nats for staff sickness and that this is happening again.

"Plus, airports and airlines have had quite a while to firm up their processes for cancellations, and yet always the poorly managed scrum ensues.

"Bizarrely, we were made to exit through border control. I didn’t even have my passport as it was a domestic flight."

Others complained online over the disruption, with one person posting on X: "@NATS can’t believe we have had another @easyJet flight from Murcia to Gatwick cancelled. The 2nd one in 3 months. Clearly more staff are required in air traffic. You need to sort this out urgently. You are causing chaos. Lucky we have [our] own [accommodation] for another night!"

A second person said: @Gatwick_Airport When are you you going to sort out the ATC issues at LGW, this has been going on for over a year now…..I find myself delayed again due to the ATC short staff issues….why?? I work in travel and all the alerts we receive are related to delays in arrivals at LGW??"

A third person posted: "My d & her boyfriend had Easyjet flights booked from Edinburgh to Gatwick today, cancelled. Alternative flight offered was scheduled in less than one hour from the notice they were given. So they’ve hired a car to drive it. Nearly 8 hours, & then on in their own car. Not good."

It is the third time in a month that Gatwick passengers have faced chaos due to staff sickness, following incidents on September 14 and September 6.

There was also a major technical glitch on August 28, which caused widespread disruption across airports in the UK, leaving holidaymakers stranded.