First gay couple to marry in UK ten years ago say government should do more to protect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers

28 March 2024, 08:25 | Updated: 28 March 2024, 08:35

The first gay couple to marry in the UK has expressed "outrage" at the Rwanda Bill
The first gay couple to marry in the UK has expressed "outrage" at the Rwanda Bill. Picture: Handout/Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

The first gay couple to marry in the UK has expressed "outrage" at the Rwanda Bill, as LBC reveals a lesbian woman from Rwanda feared the Home Office would "make an example of her".

Peter McGraith and his husband David Cabreza made history tying the knot ten years ago on March 29, 2014, the first day same-sex marriage became legal.

Marking the milestone, Peter said he is disappointed the government is not doing more to protect non-British LGBTQ+ people, particularly asylum seekers.

LBC can reveal a gay woman from Rwanda – granted asylum in the UK – feared she would be used as ‘an example’ by the Home Office and sent back home.

Protesters gather outside the Home Office against the 'Rwanda Bill'
Protesters gather outside the Home Office against the 'Rwanda Bill'. Picture: Getty

Rishi Sunak recently told a Commons committee despite the African nation’s record on LGBTQ+ rights, it would be a safe country for all migrants.

The Foreign Office’s own advice warns LGBTQ+ people they risk discrimination in Rwanda, including from the authorities.

Peter McGraith told LBC: "It's absolutely outrageous, anti-democratic to suggest that any country can be legislated as being safe.

"That must sit very uncomfortably with a lot of Conservative politicians who had come towards seeing Britain's protection of LGBTQ+ rights as a good thing.

"What are those LGBTQ+ people in Rwanda who would like to be in a safe country to do when we're thinking of shipping asylum seekers, including LGBTQ+ people, to Rwanda? It's utterly ludicrous."

LBC has discovered a lesbian woman who was granted asylum in the UK because she feared discrimination in Rwanda was scared the Home Office would use her as an example – to ‘prove’ the country is safe for LGBTQ+ people.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was being supported by the charity African Rainbow Family, which advocates for LGBTQ+ Africans who seek refuge in the UK.

London, UK. 13th June 2022. Huge crowds gathered outside the Home Office in protest against sending refugees to Rwanda. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News
There are serious concerns for LGBTQ+ people who face deportation to Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

Its founder Aderonke Apata, a barrister who is herself a lesbian asylum seeker from Nigeria, told LBC her organisation is supporting up to 900 asylum seekers, many of whom have arrived in Britain after crossing the channel.

Ms Apata said: "She [the Rwandan woman] told us how she was being discriminated against by the people in the community and how fearful that she was to live as a lesbian there.

"Even when she was going for her interview, she texted me and said I'm scared that the government might want to use me as an example and refused me so that they can send me back home.

"As luck would have it, she had an interview, we wrote her support letter and she had proof as much as she could produce to the Home Office, and she was granted asylum as a lesbian.

"You can imagine the trauma that she was going through, even the trauma that I was going through when she was going for the interview."

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Ms Apata said LGBTQ+ migrants face extremely challenging circumstances when applying for asylum, because many are not open about their sexuality, or because of their upbringing do not know how to express it properly.

The barrister told LBC: "There are so many things that would make somebody's credibility to be called into question. One, it could be because they don't know how to articulate their experience, and for some people who have interpreters, interpreters may not be interpreting well or they might not even understand their own language.

"Sometimes people are even scared to talk to the interpreters because they're not sure if they're going to ask them to bring evidence. It's a grey area. How do you prove your sexuality? Do you want me to go and make a video of myself to show to you? Well, I was a victim of that when I was seeking asylum myself, that was how desperately I wanted to prove to the government that this is who I am."

The festival was likened to the Glasgow Willy Wonka-inspired event.

'A shambles': Manchester beer festival compared to Wonka experience as punters ‘ripped off’ after paying up to £90 entry
Disgraced Spanish football boss who grabbed and kissed Women's World Cup winner faces two-and-a-half-years in jail

Disgraced Spanish football boss who grabbed and kissed Women's World Cup winner faces two-and-a-half-years in jail
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Crocus City Hall

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 143

The Amazon logo

Amazon pours additional £2.1bn into AI start-up Anthropic

Jill Biden

Jill Biden writes children’s book about White House cat Willow

Ron DeSantis

Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Disney

Former Gogglebox star George Gilbey has died aged 40.

Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother star George Gilbey dies suddenly aged 40 as heartbroken friends pay tribute
Beyonce

Beyonce shares Cowboy Carter track list ahead of album release

A man is seen with a huge zombie knife on a train towards Beckenham Junction on Wednesday afternoon

Zombie knife attacker leaves man fighting for life after stabbing on train in front of horrified passengers

