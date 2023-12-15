Body found in river by police searching for missing mum Gaynor Lord one week after she disappeared

15 December 2023, 12:20 | Updated: 15 December 2023, 12:36

A body has been found in the search for Gaynor Lord
A body has been found in the search for Gaynor Lord. Picture: Alamy/Norfolk Constabulary

By Kit Heren

Police searching for missing mother Gaynor Lord have found a body in the river.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mother of three Ms Lord, 55, went missing last Friday (December 8) in Norwich, and officers had been searching for her in the River Wensum.

Police divers were seen removing a large black bag from the river on Friday.

Officers said at around midday: "Police searching for missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord can confirm a body has been found in the River Wensum. The body was found in the river by underwater search teams this morning and has now been recovered from the water.

"While the body hasn’t formally been identified, Gaynor’s family have been informed. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers."

Ms Lord's belongings were found close to the River Wensum, and this had formed the basis of officers' strategy to search for her in the water.

She disappeared after leaving her job at a department store at 2:45pm.

Ms Lord's movements over roughly the next hour and fifteen minutes through the city centre have been tracked on CCTV.

She was spotted walking past a bar, going into Norwich Cathedral, and then walking about a mile north towards the park.

Read more: Gaynor Lord detectives have 'some indications' why missing mum left work early as friend says she received 'pocket dial'

Read more: Gaynor Lord's missing 26 minutes: Retracing steps of vanished mum of three, as search approaches second week

Gaynor Lord was last seen on CCTV on Friday afternoon
Gaynor Lord was last seen on CCTV on Friday afternoon. Picture: Norfolk Police

On Friday, a police dive team working on the search were seen checking a specific part of the River Wensum, with an orange buoy placed to mark the spot.

An Environment Agency search boat was positioned next to the buoy as a truck for the dive team entered.

Police release CCTV of last known sighting of Gaynor Lord as hunt continues

Two divers were seen looking at the area, and seemed to be checking if the water was safe to enter.

The search area has moved from Thursday: the buoy was placed about 100 metres downstream from where the previous work had taken place.

Police divers with flippers could be seen ready to enter the water in a park area further along the river but after a phone call was received, their kit was packed up and they got back in their truck.

Officers have said they have no information suggesting third party involvement in her disappearance,

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Items allegedly stolen from suitcases are displayed in Tenerife

Tenerife airport workers held after ‘£1.7 million of items vanish from luggage’

Breaking
Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell has died aged 77

Emmerdale actor Steve Halliwell who played Zak Dingle in soap dies aged 77

Met Office issues rare ‘danger to life’ weather warning

Met Office issues 24-hour ‘danger to life’ amber weather warning for rain

A Danish police officer stands near the court in Frederiksberg for the constitutional hearing

Denmark widens terror investigation after arrest of ‘Hamas members’ in Germany

The Online Safety Bill passed on October 26 this year.

Government may consider cracking down on under-16s' social media use

Here's a timeline of all the events on the day of Gaynor Lord's disappearance and after.

Gaynor Lord's last known moments as police find body in Norwich river

The site of a train collision in the western district in Beijing

More than one hundred hurt in Beijing subway crash as heavy snow hits capital

Airbnb listings on an electronic tablet

Airbnb agrees to pay 576 million euros to settle a tax dispute in Italy

Belgium EU Summit

Hungarian leader blocks EU aid package for Ukraine

Hong Kong National Security Law

China defends bounties offered for Hong Kong dissidents abroad

Prince Harry was the victim of mobile phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry awarded £140,000 as judge rules he was victim of 'extensive' phone hacking by Mirror newspapers

The small rubber balls pose a 'choking hazard' to shoppers who bought the tins.

Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco recall tinned beans that may contain rubber balls

Pope Francis

Pope calls for international treaty to regulate artificial intelligence

Palestinians look for the survivors of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday

Hague court rejects bid to ban transfer to Israel of F-35 parts from Netherlands

Gaynor Lord was last seen Friday afternoon

Gaynor Lord's missing 26 minutes: Retracing steps of vanished mum of three, as search approaches second week

Alex Batty is coming back to the UK

‘Kidnapped’ Alex Batty coming home in days to ‘relieved’ family - as he shares emotional first video call with gran

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elia Toledano

Israeli hostage kidnapped from music festival by Hamas on October 7 found dead by IDF

A rocket successfully takes off from a launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, on Friday

Rocket Lab launches Japanese satellite from complex in New Zealand

Alex Batty, from Oldham, Lancashire, was just 11 when he did not return from a holiday to Spain with his mother Melanie (top), then 37, and grandfather David (bottom)

Driver who rescued 'kidnapped' Alex Batty gives astonishing account of trek to safety as boy's first texts emerge
Artemis II crew members, from left, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch,and Jeremy Hansen speak to the media outside the West Wing of the White House

Biden hosts Nasa astronauts aiming to fly around the moon

A White Christmas is possible for millions of Brits

Exact dates 'snow to hit next week', as 'millions of Brits set for White Christmas'

A Senatobia Police car in front of the Senatobia Police Department building

Black boy, 10, must write essay on Kobe Bryant after peeing in public

Spike Lee

Air Jordans made for Spike Lee up for auction after being donated to shelter

File photo

'One migrant dead and another in critical condition' after boat carrying 66 people sinks in English Channel
The families of the two victims of the crush have appealed for witnesses to come forward, one year on

'It's agony for us': Parents of Brixton Academy victim urge witnesses to come forward as they praise 'angel' daughter
Alex Batty went missing six years ago

Relief as Brit teen coming home after six years in remote mountain commune - but 'won't tell police where mum is'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit