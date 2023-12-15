Body found in river by police searching for missing mum Gaynor Lord one week after she disappeared

A body has been found in the search for Gaynor Lord. Picture: Alamy/Norfolk Constabulary

By Kit Heren

Police searching for missing mother Gaynor Lord have found a body in the river.

Mother of three Ms Lord, 55, went missing last Friday (December 8) in Norwich, and officers had been searching for her in the River Wensum.

Police divers were seen removing a large black bag from the river on Friday.

Officers said at around midday: "Police searching for missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord can confirm a body has been found in the River Wensum. The body was found in the river by underwater search teams this morning and has now been recovered from the water.

"While the body hasn’t formally been identified, Gaynor’s family have been informed. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers."

Ms Lord's belongings were found close to the River Wensum, and this had formed the basis of officers' strategy to search for her in the water.

She disappeared after leaving her job at a department store at 2:45pm.

Ms Lord's movements over roughly the next hour and fifteen minutes through the city centre have been tracked on CCTV.

She was spotted walking past a bar, going into Norwich Cathedral, and then walking about a mile north towards the park.

Gaynor Lord was last seen on CCTV on Friday afternoon. Picture: Norfolk Police

On Friday, a police dive team working on the search were seen checking a specific part of the River Wensum, with an orange buoy placed to mark the spot.

An Environment Agency search boat was positioned next to the buoy as a truck for the dive team entered.

Two divers were seen looking at the area, and seemed to be checking if the water was safe to enter.

The search area has moved from Thursday: the buoy was placed about 100 metres downstream from where the previous work had taken place.

Police divers with flippers could be seen ready to enter the water in a park area further along the river but after a phone call was received, their kit was packed up and they got back in their truck.

Officers have said they have no information suggesting third party involvement in her disappearance,