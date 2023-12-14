James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Gaynor Lord missing: Live updates as search for missing mum enters day six
14 December 2023, 10:54
Police are searching for missing mum Gaynor Lord who disappeared last Friday after leaving work in Norwich.
Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park - around 1.5 miles from her workplace.
Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.
It emerged today that witnesses saw her in the park before she disappeared, doing ‘yoga moves’.
Her step-brother said today that her disappearance was ‘out of character’
The last image of Gaynor Lord before she went missing
Ms Lord's final movements as she walked through Norwich city centre were captured on CCTV.
Police released the footage on Wednesday, with Ms Lord seen hurrying through Norwich town centre, even crossing the road while the traffic lights are on green.
Gaynor Lord ‘met someone at Norwich Cathedral’
Gaynor may have met up with someone inside Norwich Cathedral before she went missing.
Police say they have no information that would suggest third-party involvement in her disappearance.
She spent over 30 minutes inside the cathedral at around 2.44pm and police believe she may have met someone inside.
'Third-party involvement' unlikely, police say
Police searching for Ms Lord say they there is nothing to suggest that anyone else was involved in her disappearance.
Superintended Wes Hornigold said officers have not seen anything in the CCTV they have released of Ms Lord leaving work that would give "any rise for concern".
He added: "All of the work we’ve been doing over the last few days has given us no concern in terms of any third party involvement whatsoever.
"Our hypothesis remains that Gaynor has gone into the water, here at Wensum Park."
Family criticise internet sleuths
Ms Lord's family have said that would-be detectives online are making their ordeal even more difficult.
One relative said: "There's been lots of things being said, like 'Has she run away with anybody?' and things like that.
“It's not very helpful. It's hard enough as it is.”
Police at the scene at Wensum Park
‘Yoga’ moves in park
Mrs Lord was performing yoga poses in a park before she went missing, witnesses have said.
One witness, Rosie Richards, said she saw a woman fitting Mrs Lord’s description at Wensum Park in Norwich last Friday but that something ‘just seemed a bit off’ with her.
“To me she seemed quite calm,” she said. “She was sort of putting her coat down on the floor and sort of performing a yoga pose. It just seemed a bit off at this time because obviously it was starting to get dark.
“It's really upsetting. I'm thinking of her friends and family because she is a similar age to my mum and that would be awful to be going through what they are going through now.”
Another witness supported her account saying they saw a woman who could have been Mrs Lord who ‘removed her coat and performed a yoga pose.’
Stepbrother says disappearance is ‘out of character’
Mrs Lord’s stepbrother Allan Weston said: "We just hope she comes back safe.
“If anyone does know anything please come forward.
“It's been a few days now since she went missing so we are very worried. This is proper out of character.
“She has never gone missing or anything like that before."
Timeline
2:44pm: Ms Lord is seen working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store in Norwich - wearing a white shirt overlaid with a yellow sweater and grey trousers.
2:45-2:46pm: She leaves the store via the loading bay on Bedford Street, just over an hour before she was due to finish work at 4pm.
2.47pm: She walks onto London Street past the Cosy Club.
2.48pm: Ms Lord then makes her way onto Queens Street and walks towards Norwich Cathedral.
2:50-3:23pm: She enters the Cathedral grounds and doesn’t exit for another 33 minutes.
3:23pm: She is seen on The Close at the Cathedral entrance and exits through the archway while putting her olive-coloured coat on and is seen to walk away from the cathedral on Queens Street.
3.49pm: This is the last sighting of Ms Lord on the CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street.
3.53pm: She walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street.
4.01pm: Gaynor walks up St Augustines Street - this is the last time Mr Lord was captured on CCTV before she went missing.
What we know about missing mum Gaynor Lord's disappearance
- Gaynor Lord, 55, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, December 8
- Police search focused around River Wensum in Norwich near where she was last seen
- She went missing after a day at work at Bullards Gin counter in Jarrold department store
- She was seen on CCTV hurrying through Norwich town centre
- At around 2.50pm she entered the Cathedral where she stayed for a little over half an hour
- The the last sighting of Mrs Lord on the CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street was at 3.49pm.
- She did not return home from work
- Her white shirt, yellow tank top and jewellery were all found at various locations in Wensum Park. Her phone and glasses were also found.