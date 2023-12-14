Live

Gaynor Lord missing: Live updates as search for missing mum enters day six

Gaynor Lord has been missing for six days. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for missing mum Gaynor Lord who disappeared last Friday after leaving work in Norwich.

Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park - around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

It emerged today that witnesses saw her in the park before she disappeared, doing ‘yoga moves’.

Her step-brother said today that her disappearance was ‘out of character’

