Gaynor Lord’s cause of death ‘consistent with drowning’ as police say ‘no indications of third-party involvement'

The body of a woman found in the River Wensum on Friday has been formally identified as Gaynor Lord. Picture: Norfolk Police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The body of a woman found in the River Wensum on Friday has been formally identified as Gaynor Lord as police say early indications are that the missing mum drowned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police issued a statement today confirming the body of a woman found in the River Wensum has been been formally identified as Gaynor Lord.

She went missing on Friday 8 December after leaving work early. Later that evening her belongings were discovered in Wensum Park.

Specialist underwater search teams discovered Gaynor’s body on Friday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday (16 December) found no indications of any third-party involvement and the death is not being treated as suspicious, Norfolk Police said.

Gaynor Lord went missing on Friday 8 December. Picture: Facebook

"While the Home Office Pathologist awaits the results of the toxicology before formally confirming cause of death, early indications are consistent with drowning," the force added.

"Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance and a file is being prepared for the coroner," the statement adds.

The 55-year-old mother vanished after leaving work in Norwich city centre early at 2.45pm on December 8.

Norfolk Police said a body was found in the River Wensum on Friday.

Read more: Alex Batty's mother 'thought Covid-19 was created by the state,' friend says as Interpol joins search

Read more: Under-fire Michelle Mone should 'consider position' in Lords after lying about PPE deal, says Claire Coutinho

Her body was found in the River Wensum on Friday. Picture: Alamy

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday morning and found no indication a third party was involved, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: "The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.

"Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor's disappearance.

"We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand why she went missing.

"Our thoughts remain with Gaynor's family at this incredibly difficult time."