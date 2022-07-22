Breaking News

Thousands of GCSE and A Levels results could be affected in AQA strike

22 July 2022, 16:21 | Updated: 22 July 2022, 17:26

GCSE and A Level results could be affected by the strike
GCSE and A Level results could be affected by the strike. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Staff at exam board AQA are to stage a 72-hour walkout that could affect the delivery of thousands of GCSE and A-level results, Unison announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the Unison union will walk out between Friday July 29 and Sunday July 31, in the latest of strikes to be triggered by workers' unions.

Industrial action is likely to escalate further if talks are not reopened, Unison insisted.

Many of the staff involved say they are struggling to make ends meet following successive below-inflation pay awards.

Staff were given an increase of 0.6 per cent in 2021, with a further 3 per cent offered this year - what Unison says is a real-terms pay cut.

Read more: Labour council becomes first in UK to stop school excluding pupils for bad behaviour

Read more: Parents blocked from viewing school sex education material which 'denies biological sex'

Unison official Lizanne Devonport said the workers have been left with "no other option" but to strike.

"Pay has been falling behind prices for years and 3% isn't a wage rise, with costs spiralling it's a pay cut," she said.

"Things are so bad staff are fearful they will no longer be able to make ends meet.

"Workers only strike as a last resort. They'd rather be doing the jobs that they're proud of.

"They don't want to disrupt students and know how important exam results are to them."

It came after the union signed a joint letter urging the government to take action ahead of a possible Covid surge in winter.

Addressed to Education Secretary James Cleverly, the letter said ministers must use the time during ​the summer break to implement a range of measures to minimise disruption and cut lost learning.

An AQA spokesperson said: "Our priority is always to make sure students get the results they deserve on time - and we have robust plans in place to make sure any strike action won't affect that.

"It's a shame that Unison is claiming otherwise, as this is wrong and only serves needlessly to alarm students and teachers.

"We're giving our people a pay rise that's affordable and higher than many organisations, so it's disappointing that Unison has decided to take strike action.

"The vast majority of our staff don't support a strike, as only around 5% of our workforce and well under half of Unison's own members voted for it.

"Indeed, nearly nine out of 10 of our staff have already opted into our new pay framework and agreed to the pay rise, including many Unison members, so it's hard to see what this strike is trying to achieve."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Next week's trains trikes will go ahead after RMT boss Mick Lynch said workers were determined to ensure their demands were met

Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

Two Russian submarines have been tracked by a Royal Navy warship

Moment Royal Navy warship intercepts two Russian submarines in the North Sea

Breaking
Dom Phillips was killed as he visited a remote region of the Amazon

Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Kalinowska and Latoszewski will be sentenced for murder

Mother and boyfriend guilty of murdering 15-year-old son after months of torture

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith was sentenced to 15 months

Ex-Irish soldier who fled to Syria jailed for 15 months for ISIS membership

Strikes have been called off at Heathrow over summer

BA workers call off Heathrow summer strikes after pay rise deal

Some social media activists have expressed anger after a girl scout group shared the story of a trans child

Girlguiding sparks trans row over interview with boy, seven, who lives as a girl

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym

Jilted mum breaks silence in Ukrainian refugee ‘home wrecker’ saga

Four new infringement procedures have been triggered by the European Commission

Brexit divorce bill could rise to £42.5 bn as EU launches fresh legal action

Jim Metcalfe slept on the sleeper train only to find it hadn't moved the next morning

Man beds down on sleeper train to London only to find it never left the station

Boris supporters bid to keep him in No10

Boris supporters threaten to picket Tory hustings to demand he stay in No10

Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail' says head of MI6

Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail', says head of MI6

Harry and Meghan

Harry wins High Court challenge against Home Office over police protection

Sheila Seleoane, 58, was discovered in her flat 2 and a half years after she died

Woman lay dead in London flat for over two years after police said she was 'safe and well'

Passengers are furious at the hours-long queues building at the Port of Dover

Holidaymakers' fury at Dover's 'critical incident' as six-hour queues blamed on French

Latest News

See more Latest News

Libya

Child among 13 killed in renewed militia clashes in Tripoli

Netherlands World Court Rohingya

UN court rejects Myanmar claims in Rohingya ‘genocide’ case

Monkeypox-The Next STD

EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox

A protester tries to speak with an army officer at the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo

Ally of Rajapaksa political family appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister
Brazil Amazon

Three charged over murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
Koreas Information Blockade

South Korea to lift ban on North Korean TV and newspapers despite tensions
Election 2020-New York-Zeldin Attacked

Nominee for New York governor attacked at rally

Japan Defence Paper

Japan warns of rising global tension in wake of Russia-China military ties
Mali Military Base Attack

Jihadi rebels attack key military base near Mali’s capital

Japan Fukushima TEPCO Ruling

Japan approves next step for Fukushima plant wastewater release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London