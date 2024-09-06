Gemma Collins slams government plans to scrap winter fuel payments labelling them 'disgusting'

Reality star Gemma Collins has criticised Labour's winter fuel payment plans. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Reality TV legend Gemma Collins - also known as the GC - has slammed the government's plans to scrap winter fuel payments.

She criticised Labour's policy to LBC's Tom Swarbrick saying: "I am sick to death and I am so saddened by how our pensioners are treated in this country."

"They’ve all been to war for us, their husbands and wives.

"They fought for this country and look how they get treated in return."

"It is disgusting".

Gemma Collins says Labour's winter fuel payment stance is 'disgusting'

'Pensions are sexy'

She also told Swarbrick "pensions are sexy".

"Listen, who wants to struggle when they're the grand old age of retirement and not live a sexy life."

She later added: "If you do not pay attention to your pension, you are not gonna have a great life down the line," she told Swarbrick.

"You've gotta take stock. It's September, you've gotta have some life admin in place".

She said she didn't think of her pension until she was in her 40s.

She encouraged to listeners to check their pensions and add what they can to them.

