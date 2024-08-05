Gender row boxer Imane Khelif speaks out on Olympics controversy as she accuses critics of "bullying"

Algeria's Imane Khelif, celebrates after defeating Hungary's Anna Hamori in their women's 66kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher). Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Boxer Imane Khelif has hit out at her critics after securing a spot in the Olympic women's Under-66kg semi-final

The Algerian has been at the centre of a row since her controversial fight with Italian Angela Cerini who was forced to concede defat after only 46 seconds.

Khelif's participation in the Games comes 18 months after she allegedly failed a gender test in March 2023 and was disqualified from the Women’s World Championships.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif poses for a photo after an interview at the Olympics. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects."It can destroy people, it can kill people's thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people.

"And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying."

Khelif's loved ones were left fearing for her mental health after seeing the overwhelming amount of abuse she received online.

She added: "Honestly, I don't follow social media.

"There is a ental health team that doesn't let us follow social media, especially in the Olympic Games, whether me or other athletes."I'm here t compete and get a good result."

Khelif broke down in tears after booking her spot in Tuesday's semi-finals with a points win over Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori last weekend and defiantly said: "I am a woman."