General Election LIVE: Farage doubles down on Ukraine comments as Gove says betting scandal ‘as bad as Partygate’

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, has been speaking about the impact of the ongoing betting scandal.

He told The Times: “It looks like one rule for them and one rule for us – the perception that we operate outside the rules that we set for others.

“That was damaging at the time of Partygate and is damaging here.”

It comes following the news that another top Tory official is being investigated by the Gambling Commission for dozens of bets on the election date.

Conservative candidate Laura Saunders, who is one of the people being investigated, said she "will be co-operating with the Gambling Commission".

She is the wife of Tony Lee, the Conservative Director of Campaigns, who has taken "a leave of absence" amid investigations into the betting scandal.

It came after the arrest of one of the Prime Minister's police protection officers and the previous revelation of a Gambling Commission investigation into his parliamentary aide, Craig Williams.