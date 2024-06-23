Live

General Election LIVE: Farage doubles down on Ukraine comments as Gove says betting scandal ‘as bad as Partygate’

23 June 2024, 07:35

Nigel Farage has doubled down on his claim the West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine, while Michael Gove has said the betting scandal is as bad for the Tories as Partygate.

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Today's Highlights

  • Nigel Farage has double down on his claim that the West "provoked" Russia into invading Ukraine
  • Michael Gove says the ongoing betting scandal is as bad for the Tories as Partygate
  • Sunday with Lewis Goodall is live on Global Player at 10am. 

Zelensky says Farage 'infected by Putinism'

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky has slammed Nigel Farage for his controversial comments about the West provoking the invasion of the country.

Although there has been no official reaction from Kyiv to the comments, a source from the President's office said: "The virus of Putinism, unfortunately, infects people."

Nigel Farage has doubled down on his claims that the West provoked Russia's invasion of Ukraine after he was slammed by rivals Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer for the comments

Gove: Betting scandal as bad for Tories as Partygate

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, has been speaking about the impact of the ongoing betting scandal. 

He told The Times: “It looks like one rule for them and one rule for us – the perception that we operate outside the rules that we set for others. 

“That was damaging at the time of Partygate and is damaging here.”

It comes following the news that another top Tory official is being investigated by the Gambling Commission for dozens of bets on the election date.

Conservative candidate Laura Saunders, who is one of the people being investigated, said she "will be co-operating with the Gambling Commission".

She is the wife of Tony Lee, the Conservative Director of Campaigns, who has taken "a leave of absence" amid investigations into the betting scandal.

It came after the arrest of one of the Prime Minister's police protection officers and the previous revelation of a Gambling Commission investigation into his parliamentary aide, Craig Williams.

Welcome back to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage. 

The row over Nigel Farage's comments on Ukraine is continuing after the Reform UK leader double down on his claim the West provoked Russia into an invasion. 

Meanwhile, Michael Gove - who is standing down at the General Election - has warned the ongoing betting scandal is affecting the Tories as much as Partygate. 

And don't forget, Sunday with Lewis Goodall is live on Global Player from 10am. 

Ed Davey labels Farage 'Putin apologist'

Responding to Nigel Farage’s comments that the West provoked Putin to invade Ukraine, the leader of the Liberal Democrats said: “Apologists for Putin should have no place in British politics.”

Sir Ed Davey added: “When I travel around our country in cities, towns and villages, British people fly the Ukrainian flag as a symbol of solidarity and hope for their future.

“Nigel Farage has proved he is on the side of Putin, not the side of freedom.”

'No plans to rejoin EU', Starmer insists after Badenoch claims

Labour has no plans to rejoin the EU, Sir Keir Starmer has said, after Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch claimed Brexit would be at risk if he became Prime Minister. 

She described Brexit as a "10 or 20-year project" in an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, and claimed any benefits would disappear under a Labour government. 

 But Sir Keir ruled out re-joining the EU while speaking to reporters during a campaign visit in south London. 

 "We are not re-joining the EU, we are not re-joining the single market or the customs union," the Labour leader said. 

 Asked if he would ever reconsider this, Sir Keir added: "No. It isn't our plan, it never has been, I've never said that as leader of the Labour Party and it is not in our manifesto."

Starmer labels Farage's comments 'disgraceful'

Nigel Farage's comments on the invasion of Ukraine were "disgraceful" and anyone standing for Parliament should make clear Russia is the aggressor, Sir Keir Starmer said. 

Speaking to reporters during a campaign visit in London, the Labour leader said: "On the question of Farage, his comments were disgraceful. 

"Anyone who is standing for Parliament ought to be really clear that Russia is the aggressor, Putin bears responsibility, and that we stand with Ukraine, as we have done from the beginning of this conflict, and Parliament has spoken with once voice on this since the beginning of the conflict." 

 Sir Keir added: "I have been really clear that we stand with Ukraine, I have been really clear that we are unshakeable in our commitment to Nato because this is about defending Ukraine, but it is also about defending our hard-won democracy and freedom, and anybody standing for public office ought to understand that."

Sunak responds to Farage's comments on him 'not understanding our culture'

Speaking this morning, Rishi Sunak has responded to Nigel Farage's claims that he "does not understand our culture".

The Reform UK leader made the suggestion after the Prime Minister left the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy before the main international event.

Speaking to broadcasters during an campaign visit in London, Mr Sunak said: "I love this country deeply for what it has done for my family.

"My grandparents emigrated here with very little and two generations later I have the enormous privilege of being our Prime Minister.

"And that's why I will work my hardest to repay this country for everything that it has done for my family."

Labour accuse Farage of "bending to Putin" and "kissing his boots"

Labour's Steve Reid told LBC: "I was absolutely shocked to hear Nigel Farage say what he said. We all saw what Putin did, a brutal, illegal, unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country.

"And instead of standing firm with Western allies, and telling Vladimir Putin no more, there we see Farage kowtowing to the man, bending over in front of him and kissing his boots. 

"If you do that to a brutal dictator they will invade again. It's so important we stand up to this kind of behaviour if we want to protect the freedom we enjoy across the Western world."

JK Rowling would "struggle to vote Labour" and says party "abandoned" women

JK Rowling has said she would struggle to vote Labour as she believes the party has "abandoned women". 

Writing in The Times, the Harry Potter author said: "As long as Labour remains dismissive and often offensive towards women fighting to retain the rights their foremothers thought were won for all time, I'll struggle to support them."

She added: "I've been a Labour voter, a member (no longer), donor (not recently) and campaigner (ditto) all my adult life. I want to see an end to this long stretch of chaotic and often calamitous Tory rule. I want to vote Labour."

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: "Keir was right to say that the discussion around these issues can become too polarised. 

"After years of division under the Conservatives, Labour will bring the country together and ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect."

Farage comments "straight out of the Trump playbook"

Military analyst Sean Bell has told LBC's Matthew Wright that Nigel Farage's comments on Russia are "straight out of the Trump playbook". 

"These statements expose the motivations of a wannabe politician prepared to do anything in their pursuit of power," he told LBC. 

Starmer labels Farage's comments 'disgraceful'

Farage doubles down on Ukraine comments after Sunak and Starmer condemned Reform UK leader

England manager Gareth Southgate has suggested his team are not fit enough

Gareth Southgate says England squad have 'limitations' after lacklustre start to Euro 2024

Just Stop Oil plans major disruption to summer holidays with private jet stunt just the start

Two Just Stop Oil protesters deny causing £52,000 worth of damage after private jets sprayed with orange paint

Sir Keir Starmer, (L), and Kemi Badenoch

‘We are not rejoining the EU’: Starmer shuts down Badenoch’s claim Labour want to ‘reverse Brexit’

Rowling criticises Sir Keir along with several members of his shadow cabinet

JK Rowling 'struggling to support' Labour over Sir Keir's stance on transgender rights that's 'abandoning' women

Taylor Swift poses with the Royal Family

Taylor Swift takes selfie with William, George and Charlotte - as Prince of Wales spotted dancing away to ‘Shake It Off’

Chris Packham has blamed the media for the radical action of Just Stop Oil

Environmental activist Chris Packham blames media for existence of Just Stop Oil

Starmer labels Farage's comments 'disgraceful'

Farage’s comments on Ukraine are ‘disgraceful’, Starmer tells LBC, as PM accuses him of ‘playing into Putin’s hands’

Timberlake was arrested after having dinner with friends on Long Island

Justin Timberlake breaks silence on drink-driving arrest at Chicago concert

