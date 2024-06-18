Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
General Election LIVE: Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls
18 June 2024, 06:59 | Updated: 18 June 2024, 09:09
Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls | Watch Live
The Conservatives are hoping to catch out Labour with calls for the party to rule out specific tax rises.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Sir Keir Starmer joins LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning at 9:00 to answer your questions. On Wednesday, it will be Rishi Sunak's turn in the hot seat. Submit your questions now.
Nigel Farage has unveiled Reform UK’s manifesto, which the party dubs a “contract” with voters.
“We are going through a breakdown of trust in politics where manifestos – one after another – keep making the same promises and no one believes now, frankly, a word that they say,” he said at the launch event in Merthyr Tydfil.
“Which is why today, specifically, is not a manifesto launch.”
LBC has announced two exclusive back-to-back election phone-ins with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer, where they will be questioned directly by LBC’s callers live on air. You can ask your question here
Today's Highlights
- Sir Keir Starmer joins LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast at 9am to take an hour of phone calls
- Richard Tice: Reform will have 'standoff' with French over illegal migrants if needed
- Poll says half of voters doubt parties can afford their manifestos
- Scottish Labour launch its manifesto
- Rishi Sunak accuses Starmer of wanting to lower voting age to 'entrench' his power
- Tonight at 23:59 is the deadline to register to vote in person in the 4 July election
- Jeremy Hunt denies long-term effects of mini-budget
Sir Keir Starmer live now on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
What to expect from Keir Starmer on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
Whitehall Editor for the Daily Mail Claire Ellicott told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast "there are a lot of questions for Keir Starmer about exactly what he's going to do if he does get a huge majority".
She said people will have questions about taxes, as "some Labour figures have admitted that the manifesto and everything its set out doesn't entirely cover Labour's plan for government".
She added the Institute for Fiscal Studies has "said there is a conspiracy of silence in both parties about how exactly they are going to pay for things"
Sir Keir Starmer is here to take your calls
The Labour leader will join LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast at 9am to take your questions.
Tories: Labour's possible farming inheritance tax 'a disaster for UK food production'
The Conservatives have accused Labour of planning to remove farmers' inheritance tax exemption in a secret £1bil family farm tax raid.
Food and farming minister Mark Spencer told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Labour has failed to match the Conservatives' commitment to maintain Agricultural Properly Relief, which exempts farmers from paying inheritance tax on their farms.
He said removing the exemption would tax intergenerational farming families "out of existence" and it create "a disaster for UK food production and UK farming".
Farage says the Conservatives never 'took away' the single market
Asked about Labour's plan to renegotiate Brexit, Mr Farage said: "If Keir Starmer wants to take us closer back to single market rules, he'll find it very easy because the Conservatives never took it away."
Nigel Farage says admitting Hitler was a 'good speaker' does not mean someone is a supporter
Nick Ferrari questioned the party leader about reports of another Reform candidate caught praising Adolph Hitler. Mr Farage said it was "nonsense" after Nick questioned his party's vetting capabilities.
He said that the vetting company Reform UK hired to research candidates did a poor job and 'stitched' them up.
Net Zero policies are 'crackers'
Farage says closing steelworks in Wales to meet net-zero targets means exporting manufacturing when people need investment most.
Farage: all the parties' manifestos have black holes
Farage says every single manifesto has been criticized for having black holes.
He says he's offering a radical plan to create real growth but conceded that policy on the NHS is up for debate.
Nigel Farage live now on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
The Reform UK leader is here to discuss the party's 'contract,' its version of a manifesto.
Can Clark beat the clock?
LBC's political reporter Natasha Clark takes on the day's top stories.