General Election LIVE: Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls

Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls | Watch Live

By LBC

The Conservatives are hoping to catch out Labour with calls for the party to rule out specific tax rises.

Sir Keir Starmer joins LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning at 9:00 to answer your questions. On Wednesday, it will be Rishi Sunak's turn in the hot seat. Submit your questions now.

Nigel Farage has unveiled Reform UK’s manifesto, which the party dubs a “contract” with voters.

“We are going through a breakdown of trust in politics where manifestos – one after another – keep making the same promises and no one believes now, frankly, a word that they say,” he said at the launch event in Merthyr Tydfil.

“Which is why today, specifically, is not a manifesto launch.”

LBC has announced two exclusive back-to-back election phone-ins with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer, where they will be questioned directly by LBC's callers live on air.