General Election LIVE: Starmer to brand Labour 'party of national security' as Sunak campaigns on 'single sex spaces'
3 June 2024, 07:19 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 07:28
Later today Sir Keir Starmer will say Labour is the party of national security as he makes a pitch at a traditional Tory value, while Rishi Sunak will pledge to enshrine single-sex spaces in law.
The Tories are using a culture issue to try to gain an advantage over Labour today.
The Prime Minister will be campaigning in the South East, as he announces the "current confusion around definitions of sex and gender" cannot be allowed to persist. He has vowed to amend the Equality Act to define the protected characteristic of sex as "biological sex".
The Labour leader is expected to meet forces veterans and a group of his party's candidates when he campaigns in the north west of England on Monday.
Sir Keir Starmer will reaffirm his commitment to a "nuclear deterrent triple lock" as well as his ambition to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy.
Veteran left-winger and former Corbyn ally Diane Abbott announced on Sunday evening that she would be standing as the Labour candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, an announcement Sir Keir will be hoping will put the debate on her status in the party to bed.
The Liberal Democrats are expected to engage in some nautical campaigning, without leader Sir Ed Davey, who grabbed headlines with his activities last week.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Nigel Farage teases major General Election announcement
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has taken to social media to tease a major General Election announcement.
Farage, who is currently the Honorary President of Reform UK, took to X formerly known as Twitter to flag the impending announcement, which will take place at 4pm GMT on Monday.
The politician, who became one of the biggest advocates of Britain's departure from the EU, is now leading Reform UK into this summer's General Election.
It comes just days after Farage announced that he wanted to stage a “takeover” of the Tory party following the election.
Lib Dems say the Conservatives are waging “phony culture wars” and no need to unpick the Equality Act
Deputy leader Daisy Cooper told LBC News radio: “I think we need to see this announcement for what it is, and I do think this is a cynical distraction from their failings on so many issues, like the economy, like the cost-of-living crisis, like the NHS, like social care, like protecting our local environment and tackling the issue of raw sewage discharge.
“I think the Government is failing on so many counts – time and again we have seen how it tries to wage these phony culture wars.
“On the specifics of the proposal, Liberal Democrats have said that, of course, where there is confusion within service providers there could be better guidance, but I really don’t think there’s any demand to unpick, or any need to unpick, the Equality Act itself.
“It’s been in place since 2010, it includes hard-won protections for women and for trans people and lots of other different groups with protected characteristics.”
The Corbyn defence stance is 'long gone' from Labour
Jeremy Corbyn and his stance on defence is "long gone", Labour's shadow defence secretary said.
John Healey told LBC radio: "Jeremy Corbyn is long gone, he's not in Labour, he's not standing for Labour, the Labour Party has changed with Keir Starmer, just as the world has changed."
Asked if the shadow cabinet is fully behind Trident, a nuclear weapons system which is part of Britain's nuclear deterrent, Mr Healey said "yes".
He added: "Make no mistake about Keir Starmer, this is a man who was director of public prosecutions, put away the most dangerous terrorists this country has ever faced, he knows as I do, the first duty of any government is to keep the country safe and protect our citizens."
Labour may reverse cuts to boost size of Army
Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey says Labour will undertake a full strategic defence review to reassess the strength of the Army within their first year of government.
He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that people are 'right to be concerned' about the shrinking size of the British Army and 'we have to do more to make Britain better defended.'
Nick Ferrari pushes Kemi Badenoch on Tories's pledge to amend Equality Act
'Could we have a situation where a biological male who's had the top half done and not the lower half is put in a male prison?' 'That is right.'
Nick Ferrari pushes Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch on what the Tories' pledge to amend the Equality Act will entail.
Read more here: 'Changing clothes doesn't change who you are': Putting on different clothes doesn’t make you trans, says Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch says Labour's treatment of Dianne Abbott 'does not appear to be because of her race.'
Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch 'does not' believe race plays a part in the treatment Dianne Abbot has received from the Labour Party in the last week.
'Lloyd Russell Moyle was removed from the Labour Party after a complaint; he's not a black woman. It's hard for me to comment on Labour Party issues because I don't really understand what they do or why they do them. It does not appear to be because of her race," Ms Badenoch told LBC.
Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Friday that Ms Abbott is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election.
It follows reports that she had been barred from standing after having the whip restored.
Kemi Badenoch speaks out on Sunak's flagship pledge to preserve single sex spaces
"Changing your clothes doesn't change who you are", the minister for women and equalities Kemi Badenoch said.
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, she said: "We want people to have privacy and dignity. This is about protecting those who are vulnerable, it is not about stopping trans people from having privacy and dignity.
"That's why we have said you should have unisex toilets, a disabled toilet is an example of that, or where there are shared spaces, they should be on the basis of biological sex."
She added: "Changing your clothes doesn't change who you are, we want people who are trans to be protected as well, people who want to change their clothes should not be able to exploit the scenarios we have prepared and the laws we have put in place to protect those people who are genuine transgender people, those who suffer gender dysphoria.
"Just putting on a different set of clothes does not make you transgender."
Asked if she would serve alongside Nigel Farage in the Conservative Party, Ms Badenoch said: "No, no, Nigel Farage has stood against many Conservatives, including some of my colleagues, what he wants to do is destroy the Conservative Party."
Good morning - Monday roundup - 31 days to go
Newly launched battle buses from the Tories and Labour will join the Liberal Democrats' Yellow Hammer 1 out on the road, as the election campaign enters its second full week.
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Monday:
-Tories: Sex is a fact of biology
The Tories are using a culture issue to try to gain an advantage over Labour on Monday.
The Prime Minister will be campaigning in the South East, as he announces the "current confusion around definitions of sex and gender" cannot be allowed to persist.
He has vowed to amend the Equality Act to define the protected characteristic of sex as "biological sex".
The party claims it will make it simpler for service providers for women and girls, such as those running sessions for domestic abuse victims, to prevent biological males from taking part.
Minister for women and equalities Kemi Badenoch claims the change in the law is necessary because public bodies are acting out of "fear of being accused of transphobia".
The proposal would be a reserved matter, which means it would apply to the UK, and is likely to stir a reaction from candidates across parties in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.
- Labour takes up arms
The Labour leader is expected to meet forces veterans and a group of his party's candidates when he campaigns in the north west of England on Monday.
Sir Keir Starmer will reaffirm his commitment to a "nuclear deterrent triple lock" as well as his ambition to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy.
Sir Keir has been attempting to shift perceptions of Labour's defence stance following the party's time under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, a long-standing critic of Nato and Trident.
Veteran left-winger and former Corbyn ally Diane Abbott announced on Sunday evening that she would be standing as the Labour candidate for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, an announcement Sir Keir will be hoping will put the debate on her status in the party to bed.
But, with the full candidate list still to be announced and accusations of favouritism towards the Starmerites still abounding, it remains to be seen if Sir Keir will be able to keep on message, or if candidate controversy will continue to dog his campaign.
- Lib Dems return like ducks to water
The Liberal Democrats are expected to engage in some nautical campaigning, without leader Sir Ed Davey, who grabbed headlines with his activities last week.
The party has announced its plans to protect rivers and coastlines with protected marine areas and new Blue Flag status for rivers.
It will seek to prevent water bosses getting away with "environmental vandalism" by being permitted to pollute waterways under "toothless" Conservative policies.
Deputy leader Daisy Cooper will be on a boat in Oxfordshire and may be wanting to avoid falling in unlike her leader Sir Ed, who has enjoyed his plunges in the water.
- SNP talks it out
SNP leader John Swinney will seek to maintain momentum after a fiery campaign launch in Glasgow on Sunday, as he faces off against the other Scottish party leaders in a TV debate on STV.
Mr Swinney, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will discuss key issues ahead of the General Election.
Mr Swinney has called for a "respectful" discussion, but with Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy criticising the SNP's "endless independence obsession" and claiming "only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the sleaze-ridden SNP" ahead of the debate, it may be more contentious than Mr Swinney would hope.
- On the buses
The three main parties all have their election "battle buses" up and running now after Labour and the Tories launched theirs this weekend.
The Tory Mercedes-Benz Tourismo features the party's General Election slogan - "clear plan, bold action, secure future".
Once the transport for Oxford United, before the football team's promotion to the EFL Championship, the vehicle is also ultra low emission zone (Ulez) compliant.
Labour's bus is a brand-new, 73-reg Yutong coach - and it is Ulez compliant, so did not incur a charge in Uxbridge.
The word "Change" - the party's General Election slogan - appears on the bright red bus more than 30 times.
The Liberal Democrats' yellow coach has been rolling on the roads throughout the first full week of General Election campaigning.
Party leader Sir Ed Davey unveiled Yellow Hammer 1 in Whittlesford, near Cambridge - a Van Hool emblazoned with the words "Liberal Democrats for a fair deal".