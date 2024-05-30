Live

General Election LIVE: Labour vows police boost, Tories dispute plan; Lib Dems target school mental health

LBC's Live Election Coverage. Picture: LBC

Parliament has been officially dissolved, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Those who were once MPs now become 'candidates', if they are running again, and the campaign trail move towards the end of the week.

Labour is pledging to put 13,000 police and community support officers in neighbourhood roles and "take back our town centres".

The Conservatives dismissed the plan. Policing minister Chris Philp said only 3,000 of the proposed new officers would be full time with the power of arrest, and 3,000 were officers the current Government has already recruited.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to recommit to investing in the UK's steel industry amid concerns about job losses at Port Talbot steelworks as he launches his party's doorstep offer to Welsh voters, the Labour leader will attempt to do this as his party's on going handling of the Diane Abbott saga rumbled on.

The Liberal Democrats say they would increase the Digital Services Tax and use the money to fund mental health care in schools.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said children are being "left in limbo" when they seek mental health care.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below