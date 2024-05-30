Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
General Election LIVE: Labour vows police boost, Tories dispute plan; Lib Dems target school mental health
30 May 2024, 07:40
Parliament has been officially dissolved, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Those who were once MPs now become 'candidates', if they are running again, and the campaign trail move towards the end of the week.
Labour is pledging to put 13,000 police and community support officers in neighbourhood roles and "take back our town centres".
The Conservatives dismissed the plan. Policing minister Chris Philp said only 3,000 of the proposed new officers would be full time with the power of arrest, and 3,000 were officers the current Government has already recruited.
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to recommit to investing in the UK's steel industry amid concerns about job losses at Port Talbot steelworks as he launches his party's doorstep offer to Welsh voters, the Labour leader will attempt to do this as his party's on going handling of the Diane Abbott saga rumbled on.
The Liberal Democrats say they would increase the Digital Services Tax and use the money to fund mental health care in schools.
Party leader Sir Ed Davey said children are being "left in limbo" when they seek mental health care.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Follow the latest developments below
'Parting is such sweet sorrow,' says former Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi
The former MP and high profile Conservative has tweeted a letter to thank the people of Stratford-on-Avon, the area where he was an MP.
BMA strikes just before the election will 'only damage' the NHS says Jeremy Hunt
The BMA's decision to strike so close to the General Election will 'only damage the NHS', the Tories' Jeremy Hunt tells Nick Ferrari, minutes after BMA Co-Chairman Dr Rob Laurenson disputed the accusations.
Hunt says the Tories won't raise taxes in the next Parliament
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is on the morning media round, he's been speaking to Nick Ferrari about taxes.
My colleague Natasha Clark has more.
Good morning - Thursday roundup - 35 days to go
Parliament has been officially dissolved, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.
- Labour pledges to take back town centres
Labour is pledging to put 13,000 police and community support officers in neighbourhood roles and "take back our town centres".
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said she would run a "hands-on Home Office". She is expected to visit South Yorkshire on Thursday.
The party said its plans draw lessons from the last Labour government, but with a focus on new technology and data analysis, and said it has received backing from former police leaders.
The Conservatives dismissed the plan.
Policing minister Chris Philp said only 3,000 of the proposed new officers would be full time with the power of arrest, and 3,000 were officers the current Government has already recruited.
- Starmer heads to Wales
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to recommit to investing in the UK's steel industry amid concerns about job losses at Port Talbot steelworks as he launches his party's doorstep offer to Welsh voters.
He is also expected to promise to put Wales at the centre of his party's plans for cleaner, cheaper energy and to work with the Welsh Government to cut NHS waiting times and recruit more teachers and police officers.
He will be joined by Welsh Labour leader Vaughan Gething, who is facing a confidence vote in the Welsh Senedd on June 5.
Welsh Conservative leader and Senedd member Andrew RT Davies said Sir Keir's decision to campaign with Mr Gething was "a reflection of their equally poor judgment" and "should worry us all".
- Greens to launch campaign
The Green Party will launch its campaign in Bristol and said it would set out "practical solutions" to the cost-of-living crisis, housing and the NHS, in addition to plans to clean up the UK's toxic rivers and seas.
The party will commit to "offering real hope and real change" and said it hopes to elect four Members of Parliament on July 4.
- Mental health in schools
The Liberal Democrats say they would increase the Digital Services Tax and use the money to fund mental health care in schools.
Party leader Sir Ed Davey said children are being "left in limbo" when they seek mental health care.
Sir Ed will be campaigning in Somerset on Thursday.
Keep checking back for the latest news updates or listen live on Global Player, the official LBC app.
Jeremy Corbyn's message to Keir Starmer over Diane Abbott
Former Labour leader and independent MP Jeremy Corbyn has told LBC's Fraser Knight he will support Diane Abbott as she plans to stand to be the MP for Hackney North.
"I've spent my life fighting for justice, peace and socialism - sometimes you have to fight back against the people who attack us. It's not me they are attacking, or Diane they are attacking, it's the people here," Mr Corbyn told LBC.
What is Corbyn's message to Starmer?
"The Labour party ought to be a broad church and any movement that tends to represent working class has to be a broad inclusive church. You don't achieve things by driving people out - only by bringing people in," the former Labour leader said.
Diane Abbott says she'll be 'the candidate Hackney North elects - by any means necessary'
Abbott told supporters in Hackney that "for as long as it is possible, I will be the member of parliament for Hackney North and Stoke Newington".
Tories under pressure to deselect Liz truss
Rishi Sunak has been urged to deselect the former Prime Minister Liz Truss over her appearance on a podcast whose host said he "wouldn't even rape" the Labour MP Jess Phillips.
Truss, who is the Tory parliamentary candidate for South-West Norfolk, recorded a podcast with Lotus Eaters - founded by Carl Benjamin - before the General Election was announced.
The episode is expected to be released on Wednesday.
In 2019, Benjamin sparked fury after it emerged he tweeted “I wouldn’t even rape you” at Phillips, which he claimed was a "joke taken out of context".
Phillips has now written to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to urge him to deselect Truss as the candidate for South-West Norfolk.
LBC's Andrew Marr spoke to the Labour MP about this on his show this evening.
Ed Davey skids down High Street hill on bike
The Lib Dem leader skidded down the High Street hill on a bike, followed by Jane Dodds, the leader of the Welsh Lib Dems and David Chadwick, the party's candidate for the area, to cheering supporters.
Unlike his visit to Lake Windermere, Sir Ed managed to stay upright on the bike, having repeatedly fallen into the water while on a paddleboard.
Addressing his supporters, Sir Ed said the people of Wales have been "taken for granted" for too long by the Conservative government and the election was a chance for change.
He said: "Families across Wales are working hard, they are looking after their families, loved ones, they're playing by the rules.
"But they're finding it increasingly hard to make ends meet."
Tory party deputy chairman Jonathan Gullis pictured campaigning with convicted heroin dealer
A deputy chairman of the Tory party has been pictured campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer.