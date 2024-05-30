Live

General Election LIVE: Labour vows police boost, Tories dispute plan; Lib Dems target school mental health

30 May 2024, 07:40

LBC's Live Election Coverage
LBC's Live Election Coverage. Picture: LBC

Parliament has been officially dissolved, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Those who were once MPs now become 'candidates', if they are running again, and the campaign trail move towards the end of the week.

Labour is pledging to put 13,000 police and community support officers in neighbourhood roles and "take back our town centres".

The Conservatives dismissed the plan. Policing minister Chris Philp said only 3,000 of the proposed new officers would be full time with the power of arrest, and 3,000 were officers the current Government has already recruited.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to recommit to investing in the UK's steel industry amid concerns about job losses at Port Talbot steelworks as he launches his party's doorstep offer to Welsh voters, the Labour leader will attempt to do this as his party's on going handling of the Diane Abbott saga rumbled on.

The Liberal Democrats say they would increase the Digital Services Tax and use the money to fund mental health care in schools.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said children are being "left in limbo" when they seek mental health care.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

'Parting is such sweet sorrow,' says former Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi

The former MP and high profile Conservative has tweeted a letter to thank the people of Stratford-on-Avon, the area where he was an MP.

EJ Ward

BMA strikes just before the election will 'only damage' the NHS says Jeremy Hunt

The BMA's decision to strike so close to the General Election will 'only damage the NHS', the Tories' Jeremy Hunt tells Nick Ferrari, minutes after BMA Co-Chairman Dr Rob Laurenson disputed the accusations.

Georgina Greer

Hunt says the Tories won't raise taxes in the next Parliament

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is on the morning media round, he's been speaking to Nick Ferrari about taxes.

My colleague Natasha Clark has more.

EJ Ward

Good morning - Thursday roundup - 35 days to go

Parliament has been officially dissolved, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.

- Labour pledges to take back town centres

Labour is pledging to put 13,000 police and community support officers in neighbourhood roles and "take back our town centres".

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said she would run a "hands-on Home Office". She is expected to visit South Yorkshire on Thursday.

The party said its plans draw lessons from the last Labour government, but with a focus on new technology and data analysis, and said it has received backing from former police leaders.

The Conservatives dismissed the plan.

Policing minister Chris Philp said only 3,000 of the proposed new officers would be full time with the power of arrest, and 3,000 were officers the current Government has already recruited.

- Starmer heads to Wales

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to recommit to investing in the UK's steel industry amid concerns about job losses at Port Talbot steelworks as he launches his party's doorstep offer to Welsh voters.

He is also expected to promise to put Wales at the centre of his party's plans for cleaner, cheaper energy and to work with the Welsh Government to cut NHS waiting times and recruit more teachers and police officers.

He will be joined by Welsh Labour leader Vaughan Gething, who is facing a confidence vote in the Welsh Senedd on June 5.

Welsh Conservative leader and Senedd member Andrew RT Davies said Sir Keir's decision to campaign with Mr Gething was "a reflection of their equally poor judgment" and "should worry us all".

- Greens to launch campaign

The Green Party will launch its campaign in Bristol and said it would set out "practical solutions" to the cost-of-living crisis, housing and the NHS, in addition to plans to clean up the UK's toxic rivers and seas.

The party will commit to "offering real hope and real change" and said it hopes to elect four Members of Parliament on July 4.

- Mental health in schools

The Liberal Democrats say they would increase the Digital Services Tax and use the money to fund mental health care in schools.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said children are being "left in limbo" when they seek mental health care.

Sir Ed will be campaigning in Somerset on Thursday.

Keep checking back for the latest news updates or listen live on Global Player, the official LBC app. 

EJ Ward

Jeremy Corbyn's message to Keir Starmer over Diane Abbott

Former Labour leader and independent MP Jeremy Corbyn has told LBC's Fraser Knight he will support Diane Abbott as she plans to stand to be the MP for Hackney North. 

"I've spent my life fighting for justice, peace and socialism - sometimes you have to fight back against the people who attack us. It's not me they are attacking, or Diane they are attacking, it's the people here," Mr Corbyn told LBC. 

What is Corbyn's message to Starmer?

"The Labour party ought to be a broad church and any movement that tends to represent working class has to be a broad inclusive church. You don't achieve things by driving people out  - only by bringing people in," the former Labour leader said. 

Kieran Kelly

Diane Abbott says she'll be 'the candidate Hackney North elects - by any means necessary'

Abbott told supporters in Hackney that "for as long as it is possible, I will be the member of parliament for Hackney North and Stoke Newington".

Read more here.

Emma Soteriou

Tories under pressure to deselect Liz truss

Rishi Sunak has been urged to deselect the former Prime Minister Liz Truss over her appearance on a podcast whose host said he "wouldn't even rape" the Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Truss, who is the Tory parliamentary candidate for South-West Norfolk, recorded a podcast with Lotus Eaters - founded by Carl Benjamin - before the General Election was announced.

The episode is expected to be released on Wednesday.

In 2019, Benjamin sparked fury after it emerged he tweeted “I wouldn’t even rape you” at Phillips, which he claimed was a "joke taken out of context".

Phillips has now written to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to urge him to deselect Truss as the candidate for South-West Norfolk.

LBC's Andrew Marr spoke to the Labour MP about this on his show this evening.  

Kieran Kelly

Ed Davey skids down High Street hill on bike

The Lib Dem leader skidded down the High Street hill on a bike, followed by Jane Dodds, the leader of the Welsh Lib Dems and David Chadwick, the party's candidate for the area, to cheering supporters. 

 Unlike his visit to Lake Windermere, Sir Ed managed to stay upright on the bike, having repeatedly fallen into the water while on a paddleboard.

 Addressing his supporters, Sir Ed said the people of Wales have been "taken for granted" for too long by the Conservative government and the election was a chance for change. 

 He said: "Families across Wales are working hard, they are looking after their families, loved ones, they're playing by the rules. 

 "But they're finding it increasingly hard to make ends meet."

Emma Soteriou

Tory party deputy chairman Jonathan Gullis pictured campaigning with convicted heroin dealer

A deputy chairman of the Tory party has been pictured campaigning with a convicted heroin dealer.

Read the full story here.

Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, visits Royal British Legion care home in Ripon

Emma Soteriou

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lawrence Lau outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in national security case

A Shiite Muslim holds a photograph of late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi

Iran opens registration for presidential election after Raisi’s helicopter death

File image of KLM Cityhopper departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Witnesses tell of 'hellish noise' as person 'sucked into plane engine' at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Breaking
The bodies of Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12 have been found

Two bodies found in search for father and son, 12, who went missing on walk in Scottish Highlands

Exclusive
'What on earth are they doing?!': Chancellor slams junior doctors' strike before election as 'political football'

'What on earth are they doing?!': Chancellor slams junior doctors' strike before election as 'political football'

The watch firm where Oliver White had been working before he became a victim in a £2.8 raid has said he 'shouldn't have been left alone'.

Watch dealer 'should never have been left alone' in store - as hunt continues for suspects who posed as wealthy clients

A laptop screen showing a computer virus warning

Four arrested as international police operation takes down ransomware networks

Exclusive
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has refused to rule out new taxes.

Hunt refuses to rule out new taxes but says Tories' 'direction of travel' is lower taxation

Israel soldiers drive a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border

Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car-ramming attack

Faiza Shaheen has been blocked from standing following concerns over a post she allegedly liked on X.

Labour candidate blocked from standing following 'questions over social media posts'

Three adults have been injured and a child is in serious condition after a shooting in Hackney.

Child fighting for life and three adults shot as 'gunman on motorbike' opens fire outside Turkish restaurant in London

Hong Kong Security Law Families

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists

Diane Abbott has insisted she will fight to stand in the General Election

‘I will not be intimidated’: Diane Abbott vows to fight General Election despite being ‘banned’ from standing for Labour

Junior doctors in England have announced new strike dates ahead of the General Election.

Junior doctors timed strikes days before election to coincide with Labour's NHS announcement, Health Sec suggests

Trump Hush Money

Jury in Trump’s hush money case conclude first day of deliberations

Tom Parry and his son Richie

Father and son, 12, missing after going on hike in Scottish highlands as police issue urgent appeal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Giovanni Pernice

TV bosses break silence on Strictly's investigation into former dancing star Giovanni Pernice
Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein may face new charges, New York prosecutors say

Angela Rayner accuses Tories of using "desperate tactics" after Police drop probe into council house row

Angela Rayner cleared by HMRC following tax row over sale of former council house

People queue to cast their votes at a polling station during general elections, in Cape Town, South Africa

Polls close in South African election seen as their most important in 30 years

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

World No1 golfer Scottie Scheffler cleared as police drop charges following US PGA Championship arrest
The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft of Singapore Airlines parked after the SQ321 London-Singapore flight that encountered severe turbulence, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand

Rapid changes in gravitational force ‘led to 178ft altitude drop on plane’

Diane Abbott MP addresses a crowd of supporters in Hackney

‘I will not let myself be intimidated’: Diane Abbott insists she will stand for election after being ‘barred’ by Labour
Former Man United star Roy Keane left 'in shock' after allegedly being 'headbutted' through door

Former Man United star Roy Keane left 'in shock' after being 'headbutted' through door at Premier League game
Israel Palestinians

Israeli military says it has seized strategic corridor along Gaza-Egypt border

Jess Phillips speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Sunak urged to deselect Liz Truss over appearance on podcast whose founder said he 'wouldn't rape' Jess Phillips

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle
King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism

King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit