General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak vows boost to apprenticeships, Labour targets NHS backlog as campaigns ramp up

29 May 2024, 07:45

As General Election campaigning reaches the middle of its first full weeks both parties will be out in their battleground seats explaining to voters exactly what they will do for them.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to replace "rip-off" university degrees with 100,000 more apprenticeships a year by the end of the next parliament.

The Prime Minister, who will be campaigning in the South West later, said his party is "offering our young people the employment opportunities and financial security they need to thrive".

Meanwhile, for Labour, Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will detail plans to cut NHS waiting lists on a visit to the West Midlands, warning that the current 7.54 million treatment backlog could soar to 10 million if the Tories stay in power.

Labour would create an extra 40,000 appointments, scans and operations each week during evenings and weekends and double the numbers of scanners.

The Lib Dem battle bus tour will take Sir Ed Davey to Wales to launch the party's election campaign there.

Alongside Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, he will set out a rescue plan for farmers including £1 billion in extra funding.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Date and time for first TV debate revealed

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head in a televised debate on ITV on June 4.

The hour-long debate, Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate, will be moderated by Julie Etchingham and will take place live in front of a studio audience.

It will air from 9pm.

Michael Jermey, ITV's director of news and current affairs, said: "Millions of viewers value the election debates. They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters. ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year's election campaign."

West Streeting says he doesn't know what the situation is with Diane Abbott

Speaking to LBC's Lewis Goodall, Labour's Wes Streeting said he had been asked many questions on the situation with Diane Abbott.

Mr Streeting said: "To be honest this is why so many of the questions I've had on the morning media round are pretty futile because we've had claim and counter-claim, Diane Abbott herself in her statement seems to be referring to media reports that she's been barred so I'm certainly not clear what's happened here. It is right that Labour's disciplinary processes are independent - in terms of her candidacy, I don't know what the situation is, I'm sure we're going to hear about that at some point today."

Sunak weighs in on Diane Abbott issue

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sir Keir Starmer should be transparent about Diane Abbott's position.

On a campaign visit to Cornwall, he told reporters: "The Labour Party has been telling everybody this investigation into Diane Abbott is ongoing, it now appears it concluded months ago.

"So really it's a question for them to clear this all up, what happened when, be transparent about it."

Diane Abbott speaks out on ongoing saga

Diane Abbott said she is "dismayed" at the possibility that she could be barred from standing for Labour in the General Election.

She said: "Naturally I am delighted to have the Labour whip restored and to be a member of the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party).

"Thank you to all those who supported me along the way. I will be campaigning for a Labour victory.

"But I am very dismayed that numerous reports suggest I have been barred as a candidate."

Minister will 'ban Mickey Mouse degrees' but won't say what those degrees are

The Diane Abbott saga: What happened and how did we get here?

Diane Abbott has said she is "banned" from standing as a Labour candidate in July's General Election.

The long-standing MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington had the Labour whip restored on Tuesday, months after an investigation into her comments on racism had concluded.

But she has now said: "Although the whip has been restored, I am banned from standing as a Labour candidate."

Labour sources told The Telegraph that senior figures in the party are trying to reach a “soft landing” for the MP whereby she can “go with grace”.

Read the full story here

PM Kicks off Cornwall campaign with sandwiches for staff

The Prime Minister spoke with staff at a seafront cafe after disembarking from the train.

There he described his sleeper train journey as "jolly" and bought bacon and sausage sandwiches for the media and his staff.

Rishi Sunak asked journalists which sandwich they would prefer, bacon or sausage, leading one to reply: "Bacon, Prime Minister."

Diane Abbott has said she is "banned" from standing as a Labour candidate in the General Election.

The long-standing MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington had the Labour whip restored on Tuesday, months after an investigation into her comments on racism had concluded.

Meanwhile, the Tories have hit out at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the move:

Good morning

Good morning, welcome to the LBC General Election live blog for today Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

Here's your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Wednesday:

- Tories apprenticeships promise

Rishi Sunak has vowed to replace "rip-off" university degrees with 100,000 more apprenticeships a year by the end of the next parliament.

The Prime Minister, who will be campaigning in the South West on Wednesday, said his party is "offering our young people the employment opportunities and financial security they need to thrive".

The law would be changed to give England's universities watchdog new powers to shut down courses deemed as underperforming under the Conservatives' plan.

But Labour said the policy is "laughable" after the Tories "presided over a halving of apprenticeships for young people", while the Liberal Democrats described it as "more muddled, ill-thought-through bluster from a party that has decimated our education sector and our economy".

- Labour plans to resuscitate NHS

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will detail plans to cut NHS waiting lists on a visit to the West Midlands, warning that the current 7.54 million treatment backlog could soar to 10 million if the Tories stay in power.

Labour would create an extra 40,000 appointments, scans and operations each week during evenings and weekends and double the numbers of scanners.

The plans would cost about £1.3 billion, which the party says will be funded by clamping down on tax dodgers and tightening up the rules on non-domiciled people.

But the Conservatives said it was "more 'copy and paste' politics from Labour" and highlighted their own long-term workforce plan and £3.4 billion plan to upgrade NHS technology.

- Yellow Hammer 1 heads to Wales

The Lib Dem battle bus tour will take Sir Ed Davey to Wales to launch the party's election campaign there.

Alongside Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, he will set out a rescue plan for farmers including £1 billion in extra funding.

Sir Ed said: "Conservative neglect has left too many farmers on their knees" and that his party "will champion the best of Welsh farming".

The Lib Dems won no seats in Wales at the 2019 election, but hope to oust Tory MPs in Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe.

- SNP tells Labour to nationalise rail services

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney will urge Labour to fully nationalise Network Rail as he officially opens the Levenmouth rail link, Fife, on Wednesday.

The Scottish Government has brought ScotRail into public ownership and the SNP leader said Sir Keir should "follow the SNP's lead".

But shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray described it as an "embarrassing blunder" from the SNP leader as Labour "has a real plan to nationalise and modernise rail across the UK".

Keep checking back for the latest news updates or listen live on Global Player, the official LBC app. 

