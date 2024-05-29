General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak vows boost to apprenticeships, Labour targets NHS backlog as campaigns ramp up

LBC's Live Election Coverage. Picture: LBC

As General Election campaigning reaches the middle of its first full weeks both parties will be out in their battleground seats explaining to voters exactly what they will do for them.

Rishi Sunak has vowed to replace "rip-off" university degrees with 100,000 more apprenticeships a year by the end of the next parliament.

The Prime Minister, who will be campaigning in the South West later, said his party is "offering our young people the employment opportunities and financial security they need to thrive".

Meanwhile, for Labour, Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will detail plans to cut NHS waiting lists on a visit to the West Midlands, warning that the current 7.54 million treatment backlog could soar to 10 million if the Tories stay in power.

Labour would create an extra 40,000 appointments, scans and operations each week during evenings and weekends and double the numbers of scanners.

The Lib Dem battle bus tour will take Sir Ed Davey to Wales to launch the party's election campaign there.

Alongside Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, he will set out a rescue plan for farmers including £1 billion in extra funding.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

