General Election LIVE: Cameron warns Farage is 'trying to destroy the Conservatives', as Labour tackles NHS

David Cameron has warned that Nigel Farage is trying to destroy the Conservative party. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

David Cameron has warned that Nigel Farage is "trying to destroy the Conservative party by standing for Reform," as election campaigning continues with less than three weeks to go before polling day.

Loading audio...

Mr Farage has said that he wants Reform to be the main party of the opposition, and told LBC earlier this week he would like to lead a party of the centre right.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said in an interview with the Times: "I want to be as sure as we can that we get no Reform members of parliament and the Conservative Party can move forward."

Meanwhile Labour are on the campaign trail to discuss their plan to clear the NHS backlog by creating 40,000 extra appointments a week.