Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
Live
General Election LIVE: Cameron warns Farage is 'trying to destroy the Conservatives', as Labour tackles NHS
15 June 2024, 08:09
David Cameron has warned that Nigel Farage is "trying to destroy the Conservative party by standing for Reform," as election campaigning continues with less than three weeks to go before polling day.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Mr Farage has said that he wants Reform to be the main party of the opposition, and told LBC earlier this week he would like to lead a party of the centre right.
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said in an interview with the Times: "I want to be as sure as we can that we get no Reform members of parliament and the Conservative Party can move forward."
Meanwhile Labour are on the campaign trail to discuss their plan to clear the NHS backlog by creating 40,000 extra appointments a week.
Labour's Liz Kendall defends party's stance on two-child benefit cap
Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions told LBC's Matthew Wright: 'It was a Tory policy and we voted against it...we do have in our manifesto a bold commitment to an ambitious strategy across all government departments to tackle child poverty.
'We're going to be reviewing universal credit so it tackles poverty and makes work pay, we're going to be bringing in a genuine living wage.
'I understand what (charities) are saying but it also the case that far more children now are growing up in poverty where households where somebody works, so we have to improve pay and get bills down'.
Minister says he understands people who want to vote Reform
Veterans Affairs minister Johnny Mercer told LBC's Matthew Wright: 'There's lots of worries in all directions, what you've got to do is be true to what you believe and what you're doing,
'I think government's tough, we've actually started to bend the curve of some of these difficult challenges around migration, inflation...
'If you vote for Reform, I totally understand that people are frustrated and they want to go somewhere like Reform, the truth is you will get a Labour government with massive unchecked powers.'
David Cameron warns Farage is 'trying to destroy the Conservatives'
David Cameron has warned that Nigel Farage is trying to destroy the Conservative party.
He also accused Mr Farage of 'inflammatory' language on immigration.
The Foreign Secretary in an interview with the Times: 'I think there’s room [in the Conservative Party] for people who care about immigration.
'I think there’s room for people who want to stand up for strong defence. But the other baggage you get, which can be incredibly divisive, we don’t want that.'
He added: 'My point is what I want is robust policy and measured language.
'I think with these populists what you get is inflammatory language and hopeless policy.'
Sunak to stay on if he wins election
Rishi Sunak has said he will stay on as Prime Minister if he wins the election and stay on as an MP if he loses.
He was asked by a reporter at the G7, "if you win the General Election, will you commit to serving a full five-year term as Prime Minister, and if you lose will you commit to a full five years as an MP?"
The Prime Minister replied: "Yes, and yes."
Politics 🤝 Football: Find out who the leaders of the four highest polling parties support
With England and Scotland starting their Euro 2024 journey, the UK’s party leaders are campaigning for a victory of their own ahead of the General Election.
But who do they support?
Rishi Sunak (Southampton)
Born in Southampton, the Prime Minister has made no secret of his support for the south coast side. He has been spotted watching the Saints in 2023 when they were relegated from the Premier League, and in 2024 when they secured their return to England’s top division.
Mr Sunak appears to be a genuine fan, engaging with a Match Of The Day discussion on X, and supporting the UK and Ireland’s successful Euro 2028 bid. But he has not been immune to the odd football gaffe like other politicians.
Sir Keir Starmer (Arsenal)
Born in South London, Labour’s leader is a season ticket holder and vocal fan of Arsenal.
Sir Keir congratulates rival clubs when they achieve success, and even posted on Twitter - now X- in 2019 to praise Tottenham for reaching the Champions League final.
Would he do the same in a Labour loss on 4th July?
Sir Ed Davey (Notts County, Liverpool, AFC Wimbledon and Kingstonian)
Liberal Democrat leader, born in Nottingham, takes a different approach to football. In Parliament in 2010 Sir Ed declared himself a fan of no fewer than four teams: Kingstonian FC, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Liverpool.
The Lib Dems set out a new manifesto pledge in May for 10 Premier League games a season available to watch on free-to-air TV.
Nigel Farage (Crystal Palace)
South London educated Nigel Farage said football is “not my number one sport” in an interview with former Southampton player Matt Le Tissier, but confirmed he follows Crystal Palace.
The Reform UK leader has interviewed former manager and pundit Ron Atkinson – who left ITV and the Guardian over a racist comment about a black Chelsea player.
However he was described by Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker in a 2016 tweet as "a dick".
Lib Dem deputy leader: 'We don't take ourselves too seriously'
Daisy Cooper has defended the Lib Dems' action packed campaign, saying "we take our politics very seriously but we don't think politicians should take themselves too seriously".
She said party leader Ed Davey has "won a lot of people's hearts and minds with this strategy".
Election expert Professor John Curtice has said the Lib Dems have risen in the polls. "It is possible that the Liberal Democrats are finally reclaiming some of their lost votes to Labour."
Nigel Farage: 'Andrea didn't ask my permission'
Nigel Farage told LBC's Henry Riley Conservative candidate Dame Andrea Jenkyns did not ask to use a photo of him in her campaign leaflet.
But said "she did send me a very nice text saying what do you think, well it was a bit late by then”.
The Reform UK leader said "the fact that Andrea did that just shows you that depth of division" in the Tory party.
Read more here: Fresh blow for Rishi Sunak as Reform UK overtake Conservative Party in shock new poll
Nigel Farage: 'I can take on Keir Starmer'
Nigel Farage has challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to a head to head debate on immigration.
Speaking at an 'emergency' press conference, he said "I've taken on the EU, the big banks and now I can take on Sir Keir Starmer".
Nigel Farage says his 'presence' will help 'widen Tory splits'
The Reform UK leader tells LBC's Henry Riley the Tories are made up of "two completely different parties".
Nigel Farage says there are people in the Conservative Party he feels "politically aligned to".
Nigel Farage wants a spot on BBC's four-way leaders debate
The Reform UK leader wants to be included in BBC Question Time's four-way leaders debate, which currently includes the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP.
He says Reform UK now "have a right to demand to be included", after a YouGov poll showed they're more popular than the Conservatives.
This is the first General Election to be contested by five parties across the UK, with Reform, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens running national campaigns alongside the Conservatives and Labour.