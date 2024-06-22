Matt Frei 10am - 12pm
General Election LIVE: Tories rally against Farage after Reform leader says West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine
22 June 2024, 09:29
Senior Tories have rallied against Nigel Farage after the Reform leader said the West "provoked" Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine.
Labour accuse Farage of "bending to Putin" and "kissing his boots"
Labour's Steve Reid told LBC: "I was absolutely shocked to hear Nigel Farage say what he said. We all saw what Putin did, a brutal, illegal, unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country.
"And instead of standing firm with Western allies, and telling Vladimir Putin no more, there we see Farage kowtowing to the man, bending over in front of him and kissing his boots.
"If you do that to a brutal dictator they will invade again. It's so important we stand up to this kind of behaviour if we want to protect the freedom we enjoy across the Western world."
JK Rowling would "struggle to vote Labour" and says party "abandoned" women
JK Rowling has said she would struggle to vote Labour as she believes the party has "abandoned women".
Writing in The Times, the Harry Potter author said: "As long as Labour remains dismissive and often offensive towards women fighting to retain the rights their foremothers thought were won for all time, I'll struggle to support them."
She added: "I've been a Labour voter, a member (no longer), donor (not recently) and campaigner (ditto) all my adult life. I want to see an end to this long stretch of chaotic and often calamitous Tory rule. I want to vote Labour."
A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: "Keir was right to say that the discussion around these issues can become too polarised.
"After years of division under the Conservatives, Labour will bring the country together and ensure that everyone is treated with dignity and respect."
Farage comments "straight out of the Trump playbook"
Military analyst Sean Bell has told LBC's Matthew Wright that Nigel Farage's comments on Russia are "straight out of the Trump playbook".
"These statements expose the motivations of a wannabe politician prepared to do anything in their pursuit of power," he told LBC.
Senior Tories slam Farage over Ukraine comments
A number of senior Conservatives have come out and criticised Nigel Farage after he said the West had "provoked" Russia into invading Ukraine.
Reacting to the comments, the Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "Just Farage echoing Putin’s vile justification for the brutal invasion of Ukraine."
Meanwhile, the former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace labelled Farage "a bit of a pub bore" and said he was "consistently wrong" on Ukraine.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage.
We are now less than two weeks out from the General Election.
Today, a row is growing over comments made by Reform UK's leader, Nigel Farage, after he said the West "provoked" Russia into invading Ukraine.
We'll bring you updates throughout the day, so do stay tuned.
Farage stands by comment describing Tate as ‘important voice’ for men
Nigel Farage has stood by his comment describing Andrew Tate as an “important voice” for men as he greeted supporters in Clacton-on-Sea.
Since December 2022, Tate has faced charges in Romania of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which he denies.
Johnson says Starmer should ‘revoke’ claim Corbyn would have made better PM
Boris Johnson has urged Sir Keir Starmer to “revoke” his claim that Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better prime minister than him.
The Labour leader refused to repeat the assertion about his predecessor when asked about it on Friday.
Instead Sir Keir told broadcasters: “The choice at the last election before the electorate was not a good choice.”
Ex-prime minister Mr Johnson wrote that Sir Keir’s original claim was “utterly terrifying”.
He also suggested that such a government may not have provided arms to Ukraine following the Russian invasion, and would have “forfeited” the UK’s leadership role as an ally of Kyiv.
“Unless he revokes his endorsement of a Corbyn premiership, and makes explicit his support for Ukraine, Keir Starmer is simply not fit to be Prime Minister.”
Sir Keir has in recent weeks sought to distance himself from Mr Corbyn.
Mr Corbyn has in turn accused his successor of attempting to rewrite history with his recent comments, and said Sir Keir had displayed “double standards”.
Labour raises 14 times more donations than Tories in first two weeks of the campaign
The Conservatives raised less than £300,000 in the second week of the election as the party’s campaign continued to falter.
In contrast, Labour raised £4.4 million in the second week of the election thanks in part to a £2.5 million donation from former supermarket boss Lord David Sainsbury.
Figures from the Electoral Commission released on Friday show the party raised just £292,500 between June 6 and 12, taking its total donations for the campaign to £889,000.
By comparison the Tories raised £8.7 million during the first two weeks of the 2019 campaign.
Labour’s total donations for the first two weeks of the campaign amounted to £5.3 million.
Reform UK raised £742,000 in the second week of the campaign, largely thanks to a £500,000 donation from Britain Means Business Ltd, a company controlled by party chairman Richard Tice.
It had been initially reported that Reform had received £1.5 million since Nigel Farage declared he would stand as a candidate in Clacton.
But the figures released on Friday show the party had raised £882,000 in major donations during the first two weeks of the campaign – only just below the figure received by the Conservatives.
The Liberal Democrats received £335,000 in the second week of the campaign, taking their total for the election to £789,999 in donations.
Political parties are required to provide weekly reports of donations of more than £11,180, after the Government increased the threshold from £7,500 in January.
Parties still have 30 days after receiving a donation to check that it is from a permissible source and decide whether to accept it.
Holly Valance donates £50,000 to Reform UK
Holly Valance has donated £50,000 to Nigel Farage's party, Reform UK.
The former singer and actress, wife of British billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy, made the donation between June 6th and 12th according to newly released data.
According to the Electoral Commission's party donations data, the second week of the UK General Election campaign saw Ms Candy donate the five-figure sum to Farage's party.
Donated under her maiden name of Vukadinovic, the star was one of eight individuals to donate between June 6th and 12th.
The donation brings Reform UK's total for that week to £742,000.
Voter left 'on the fence' after Sunak's visit
The owner of a farm shop Rishi Sunak visited in north-east Wales has said she is "still on the fence" after his visit.
Gail Swan backed the Tories in 2019 because she felt Boris Johnson cared but said there is still a "long way to go" until polling day. She added she felt Mr Sunak also cared after they met.