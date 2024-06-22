General Election LIVE: Tories rally against Farage after Reform leader says West provoked Russia into invading Ukraine

The Conservatives raised less than £300,000 in the second week of the election as the party’s campaign continued to falter.

In contrast, Labour raised £4.4 million in the second week of the election thanks in part to a £2.5 million donation from former supermarket boss Lord David Sainsbury.

Figures from the Electoral Commission released on Friday show the party raised just £292,500 between June 6 and 12, taking its total donations for the campaign to £889,000.

By comparison the Tories raised £8.7 million during the first two weeks of the 2019 campaign.

Labour’s total donations for the first two weeks of the campaign amounted to £5.3 million.

Reform UK raised £742,000 in the second week of the campaign, largely thanks to a £500,000 donation from Britain Means Business Ltd, a company controlled by party chairman Richard Tice.

It had been initially reported that Reform had received £1.5 million since Nigel Farage declared he would stand as a candidate in Clacton.

But the figures released on Friday show the party had raised £882,000 in major donations during the first two weeks of the campaign – only just below the figure received by the Conservatives.

The Liberal Democrats received £335,000 in the second week of the campaign, taking their total for the election to £789,999 in donations.

Political parties are required to provide weekly reports of donations of more than £11,180, after the Government increased the threshold from £7,500 in January.

Parties still have 30 days after receiving a donation to check that it is from a permissible source and decide whether to accept it.

