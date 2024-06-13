Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
General Election multi-party debate LIVE: Seven parties go head-to-head in election grilling
13 June 2024, 20:21
Seven parties are set to go head-to-head in another election grilling on Thursday evening.
Those participating in the debate are Penny Mordaunt for the Conservative Party, Angela Rayner for the Labour Party, Daisy Cooper for the Liberal Democrats, Stephen Flynn for the SNP, Nigel Farage for Reform UK, Carla Denyer for the Green Party and Rhun ap Iorwerth for Plaid Cymru.
It comes after PM Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer faced each other on Wednesday.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
'Is our education system still world class?'
Penny Mordaunt says it is still "world class" and cites high literacy rates. She also brings up that 90% of schools have been rated good or outstanding. She adds that Tories have brought in 30,000 more teachers.
Stephen Flynn says students in Scotland don't pay tuition fees which is "life-changing". He also mocks the Liberal Democrats for their history on tuition fees.
Daisy Cooper struggles to responds to Stephen Flynn's dig about tuition fees and says the party was "punished" for it.
Carla Denyer says the education system is "run into the ground". She said it istime to invest in teachers, not just pay but also buildings.
Nigel Farage says Scotland isnt ‘world class’ and brings up how the institutions have fallen in the rankings. He also again brings up the "exploding population" and says it's a constant problem other panellists won't discuss
Angela Rayner says Labour will end VAT on private schools and employ more teachers. She adds that the Tories were warned about RAAC and "did nothing". She also says they cut the capital budget for schools.
Debate heats up as leaders argue with each other
The leaders have begun to interrupt and speak over each other.
The main point which seems to have set them off is the question mark over tax rates.
How can the NHS be helped?
Penny Mordaunt says the NHS caseload has gone up by 43% since Covid - the only way to reduce waiting lists is to keep budget strong and increase the number of health care professionals.
Stephen Flynn says the NHS requires clear financial support to improve.
Rhun ap Iorwerth says the NHS is nothing without its workforce and it needs to be increased.
Nigel Farage agrees with the Tories about the increase in caseloads. He says it is due to an exploding population.
Carla Denyer says the answer is investment in the NHS and social care. It's for people not profit, she says.
Angela Rayner says the key is increasing the workforce and investment. She says Labour is planning to use the private sector to bring down waiting lists.
Daisy Cooper says the Lib Dems plan to save the NHS and social care by investing £9 billion.
Reform UK overtake Tories for the first time
Reform UK has overtaken the Conservatives in a fresh blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to a new poll.
The party led by Nigel Farage polled at 19% compared with 18% for the Conservatives, according to a YouGov poll shared with The Times on Thursday.
Seven-way debate begins
Leaders or senior representatives of seven parties are about to go head-to-head.
Who's participating in the debate?
The participants for tonight’s debate are as follows:
- Penny Mordaunt for the Conservative Party
- Angela Rayner for the Labour Party
- Daisy Cooper for Liberal Democrats
- Stephen Flynn for the SNP
- Nigel Farage for Reform UK
- Carla Denyer for the Green Party
- Rhun ap Iorwerth for Plaid Cymru
Welcome to LBC's coverage of tonight's seven-way election debate
We'll be providing you with the latest developments from ITV's seven-way debate this evening.
The debate will see the leaders or senior representatives from seven parties participate from 8:30pm onwards.