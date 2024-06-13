General Election multi-party debate LIVE: Seven parties go head-to-head in election grilling

Penny Mordaunt says it is still "world class" and cites high literacy rates. She also brings up that 90% of schools have been rated good or outstanding. She adds that Tories have brought in 30,000 more teachers.

Stephen Flynn says students in Scotland don't pay tuition fees which is "life-changing". He also mocks the Liberal Democrats for their history on tuition fees.

Daisy Cooper struggles to responds to Stephen Flynn's dig about tuition fees and says the party was "punished" for it.

Carla Denyer says the education system is "run into the ground". She said it istime to invest in teachers, not just pay but also buildings.



Nigel Farage says Scotland isnt ‘world class’ and brings up how the institutions have fallen in the rankings. He also again brings up the "exploding population" and says it's a constant problem other panellists won't discuss

Angela Rayner says Labour will end VAT on private schools and employ more teachers. She adds that the Tories were warned about RAAC and "did nothing". She also says they cut the capital budget for schools.