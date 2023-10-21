Love Island star Georgia Harrison 'has support of Labour' as she considers becoming MP after revenge porn campaign

21 October 2023, 11:49

Georgia Harrison has support of senior Labour figures as she looks to a career in politics.
Georgia Harrison has support of senior Labour figures as she looks to a career in politics. Picture: Alamy

By Charlotte Frawley

Georgia Harrison has revealed her interest in standing as an MP, following a lengthy legal battle which saw her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear jailed for revenge porn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bear secretly filmed a sexual encounter with Harrison and then distributed it online via OnlyFans without her consent.

He was sentenced to 21-months in prison in a move which Harrison said, “sends a clear message that the police and courts take this matter very seriously.”

Earlier this month, the Love Island star attended the Labour Party conference in Liverpool where she backed greater support for sexual assault victims.

Harrison says she has the support of senior Labour figures if she pursues a career as an MP in the next election.

“One thing I wanted to highlight from my personal experience is I feel there needs to be more support for victims when they do choose to call the police and go into the court system," she said.

Harrison is considering a career in politics
Harrison is considering a career in politics. Picture: Alamy

“I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring.”

Harrison also called for greater accountability of "massive online platforms” to remove sexually explicit content shared online without consent.

“The platforms are allowed to carry on as if they don’t know the illegal activity is happening. This cannot carry on in society – they need to be held accountable.”

Harrison was awarded Activist of the Year at this year's GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards.
Harrison was awarded Activist of the Year at this year's GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards. Picture: Alamy

Harrison’s legal case resulted in changes to revenge porn laws, removing a clause which previously required prosecutors to prove an intent to cause humiliation or distress for successful conviction.

Read more: Women and girls ‘traumatised’ by social media, warns Georgia Harrison

Hannah von Dadelszen, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England celebrated Georgia’s bravery.

"We want to encourage victims to come forward, safe in the knowledge they will have lifelong anonymity and can have special measures put in place when appearing in court, like giving evidence from behind a screen."

On Tuesday, Georgia was awarded Activist of the Year at the Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards.

In her acceptance speech, she advocated for “a world where no means no and consent is taken seriously by all other human beings”.

