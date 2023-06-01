Labour MP suspended from party over allegations over the sexual harassment of younger female staff

Geraint Davies has been suspended from the Labour Party after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards colleagues. Picture: UK Parliament/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour MP Geraint Davies has been suspended by the party after alleged sexual harassment of younger female staffers spanning five years.

Five women told POLITICO that Davies subjected them to unwanted physical and verbal sexual attention after he met them through his work as an MP.

One of the allegations came from a woman who was only 19 at the time.

Many of the allegations were said to have taken on the parliamentary estate in bars or after late-night votes.

Responding to the reports, Davies, 63, told POLITICO: “If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry.”

Read More: Rishi Sunak has 'good reason' to remove the Tory whip from 'terrible person' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart says

Read More: Asylum spending quadrupled over past decade to hit £2.1bn as Labour says system 'completely broken'

Geraint Davies will now face a party investigation over his conduct. Picture: UK Parliament

Around 20 people who worked with Davies contributed to the allegations, describing excessive drinking, sexual comments and unwanted touching from the 1997 intake MP - which took place over the last five years.

Two MPs made allegations of unwanted touching - one saying that he pressed his leg against hers during a meeting and another saying he grabbed her waist from behind following a late-night vote.

Another MP, who was not propositioned, said: “He genuinely makes me feel uncomfortable. He gets in your personal space — it’s distasteful. You can see that other women feel uncomfortable around him.”

Davies said: “I don’t recognize the allegations suggested and do not know who has made them. None of them, as far as I know, has been lodged as complaints with the Labour Party or parliament.

“If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry as it is important that we share an environment of mutual and equal respect for all.”

A Labour spokeswoman said: "These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.

"We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour Party's investigation.

"Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process."