German Police say several people shot dead in town of Hanau

Breaking. Picture: Global

Police in Germany have said at least eight people have been shot dead, with several others injured, in the town of Hanau.

Regional broadcaster Hessenschau says two shooting incidents took place at two separate shisha bars in the town, which is located about 25KM east of Frankfurt.

Emergency services have descended on Kurt-Schumacher-Platz, the central square in the German town.

The shots were fired from a moving car at around 10.15pm local time, German media reports.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported hearing witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

Officials say the suspects fled the scene and are currently at large.

The motive for the attack is not clear.

More to follow...