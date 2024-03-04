Germany ‘accidentally leaked British military secrets to Russia’, including that troops are ‘on the ground’ in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered an investigation into the leak. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

British military secrets were accidentally leaked to Russia by Germany, it has been claimed.

The secrets were leaked after German officials used video phone technology to discuss the use of missiles in Ukraine.

The head of the Luftwaffe, Ingo Gerhartz, revealed on the phone to air force officers and a general, who had dialled in from his hotel room, how Britain and France were delivering Storm Shadows to Ukraine, The Telegraph reports.

It was also revealed that British troops were "on the ground", a highly sensitive detail that was not meant to be shared.

Soldiers of the United Kingdom's 2nd Battalion Royal Anglian infantry unit storm an enemy position in a simulated attack during the NATO "Brilliant Jump" military exercises in Poland. Picture: Getty

The revelations came amid ongoing infighting with Nato about the presence of some troops on the ground.

The recordings of the call were then broadcast on television in Russia, with the Kremlin accusing Britain of a 'serious provocation' by having troops on the ground.

Speaking on the call, Gerhartz said: “If we’re asked about delivery methods. I know how the British do this.”

“They always transport them in Ridgeback armoured vehicles. They have several people on the ground.”

Putin has said having foreign troops on the ground 'risks a global conflict'. Picture: Getty

Also on the call, Brigadier General Frank Graefe said that Ukrainian troops were being trained on German soil, before being sent back to Ukraine for the British to "take over".

“Just imagine the uproar if the media were to find out,” he said.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, said the leak was “very serious”, with an investigation now under way.