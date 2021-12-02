Breaking News

Germany to ban unvaccinated from pubs and restaurants as Covid cases surge

By Will Taylor

New restrictions are expected to be imposed on unvaccinated people in Germany after a huge surge in daily Covid cases.

The new measures are set to be brought in as Europe faces new challenges posed by the Omicron variant of the virus.

It has been reported that the new restrictions, discussed between national and regional leaders on Thursday morning, could see unvaccinated people banned from public venues including restaurants, pubs, and gyms, certain events and non-essential shops.

According to Oxford University's Our World in Data website, 29 per cent of people remain unvaccinated in Germany.

The country has seen a massive spike in daily Covid cases, with a seven-day average of 58,134 recorded on Tuesday (30 November) – up from 19,119 on 1 November.

