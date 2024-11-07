Germany's government on the brink of collapse after sacking of key minister

7 November 2024, 07:05

Germany's government on the brink of collapse after sacking of key minister
Germany's government on the brink of collapse after sacking of key minister. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Germany'c coalition government is on the brink of collapse following the sacking of a key minister - a move that has the potential to trigger political chaos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked finance minister Christian Lindner on Wednesday after he claimed the coalition minister had 'broken his trust'.

The decision to throw the leader out of the three-way coalition followed months of bitter in-fighting between the pair, increasing the prospect of new snap elections.

Hours after Lindner’s sacking, the FDP withdrew the remainder of its ministers from the German cabinet.

Scholz, who leads Germany's Social Democratic Party (SDP), could now be forced to lead a minority government after he accused Lindner of "egotism".

Scholz said he had offered Lindner a plan to bring down energy costs and continue support for Ukraine, however, Lindner reportedly showed “no willingness” to accept.

Politique Palais de l'Elysée (Paris VIIIe), le 26 février 2024 Emmanuel Macron, le Président de la République réunit ce lundi 26 février, au Palais de l'Élysée, plus d'une vingtaine de chefs d'État et de gouvernement ou leurs représentants ministériels
Politique Palais de l'Elysée (Paris VIIIe), le 26 février 2024 Emmanuel Macron, le Président de la République réunit ce lundi 26 février, au Palais de l'Élysée, plus d'une vingtaine de chefs d'État et de gouvernement ou leurs représentants ministériels. Picture: Alamy

The partnership had seen the SDP join forces with Lindner, 45, of the pro-business Free Democrats Party (FDP) to form a government following

The move is likely to have ripple effects across Germany's financial markets and beyond, given Germany remains Europe's largest economy.

The dispute is said to have come about following discussions over ways to boost the country's ailing economy.

Read more: 'I concede the election but not the fight': Harris urges supporters not to despair despite defeat to Trump

Read more: Starmer offers 'hearty congratulations' to Trump, but faces pressure over Lammy's past criticisms of president

In a televised address to the nation, Scholz said on Wednesday that he will trigger a vote of confidence in January.

It has the potential to trigger elections that could take place as early as March.

“The situation is serious,” Scholz added.

Lindner's dismissal by the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)
Lindner's dismissal by the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP). Picture: Alamy

“There is war in Europe, tensions are increasing in the Middle East. At the same time, our economy is stagnating.”

He added: “We need to invest considerably more in our defence and in the Bundeswehr, especially now, after the outcome of the US elections.”

The news is set against the backdrop of another four year Trump term, as the businessman claimed victory in the 2024 US election.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Why did Trump win and why did Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters

Why did Trump win and why did Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters

Australian breaker Rachael Gunn, also known as Raygun, during the B-Girls Round Robin breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park in Paris,Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Raygun quits competitive breakdancing after 'kangaroo' dance mocked at Paris Olympics

Keir Starmer has offered his 'hearty congratulations' to Donald Trump - but is facing pressure to apologise over past comments made by David Lammy

Starmer offers 'hearty congratulations' to Trump, but faces pressure over Lammy's past criticisms of president

Kamala Harris has conceded defeat to Donald Trump

'I concede the election but not the fight': Harris urges supporters not to despair despite defeat to Trump

Donald Trump speaks at his election night watch party, Wednesday

What does Trump's victory mean for war in the Middle East and in Ukraine?

Amy Dowden and former dance partner JB Gill

Amy Dowden gives health update after announcing she is dropping out of Strictly in 'heartbreaking' statement

Mpox only spreads between people who are in close proximity to each other.

Another case of new more infectious mpox strain detected in UK, bringing total to four

Kamala Harris spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory

Kamala Harris calls Trump to concede defeat and urges him to govern for all Americans as president

Exclusive
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during their meeting at Trump Tower, on Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Trump 'is serious about ending Ukraine war', says former national security adviser as he blames Biden for the conflict

Suzy Lamplugh disappeared in 1986, with John Cannan the prime suspect

Prime suspect in disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh dies in prison 40 years after estate agent went missing

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Catherine Warrilow spoke out over her issue with Ryanair

Shock as Ryanair force passenger to pay over £100 for carry-on case - even though it fit in the checker

File photo of migrants being rescued in the Channel

Over 50 migrants rescued in English Channel, as 'several bodies' also pulled from the sea

JK Rowling funds a women-only rape crisis centre in Edinburgh

£70,000 payout for woman at centre of rape centre's 'trans heresy hunt'

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

John Swinney says he will press the new US government not to reintroduce tariffs on Scotch whisky.

Fears for Scottish whisky jobs with Trump election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory
Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old.

Sara Sharif's father accuses 'crazy' wife of abusing him before 10-year-old's death

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, launched a 'multi-million-pound' claim against the club over unpaid wages.

Benjamin Mendy wins court battle against Manchester City over £11m in unpaid wages

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been ordered to apologise after telling a Parliament security guard to 'f*** off'.

Lee Anderson ordered for apologise after Reform UK MP told Parliament security guard to 'f*** off'
Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan says 'progress is not inevitable' as he hits out Donald Trump after election win
Three men have been arrested after the explosion

Three arrested over Newcastle house explosion that killed boy, 7 and man in his 30s

Just Stop Oil have protested Trump's election win

Just Stop Oil sprays orange paint on US embassy after historic Donald Trump election win

UK house prices set to soar '25 per cent’ over the next five years

UK house prices set to soar by '25 per cent’ over the next five years

Keir Starmer is facing calls to apologise for past comments David Lammy made about Donald Trump

Keir Starmer under pressure to apologise for David Lammy calling Trump a 'sociopath'

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces
Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News