Geronimo the alpaca 'safe for now' ahead of high court review

17 August 2021, 07:40

The public have come out in support of Geronimo.
The public have come out in support of Geronimo. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Famous alpaca Geronimo may not be put down and is "safe for now", ahead of a high court review.

It comes after he tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice, making him a risk to other animals.

As a result, the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) ordered Geronimo to be put down.

However, an application for a judicial review, including an application for a temporary injunction to stop the enforcement of the destruction order, is set to be considered at the High Court on Tuesday.

Geronimo's owner, Helen Macdonald, has said she believes Geronimo's test results were false positives, but has been refused permission to have him tested a third time.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "Geronimo has not failed a validated test."

"If they gave him the test he was supposed to have had, we wouldn't be having this conversation," she added.

Earlier this month, she lost her final appeal to save her beloved pet at the High Court in London and the warrant was signed for his destruction.

Read more: Alpacas to join march on Downing Street in bid to save Geronimo

Jan Mugerwa, Ms Mcdonald's solicitor, said: "Defra have agreed to extend their undertaking until 5pm on Tuesday.

"A judge has been assigned to consider tomorrow urgently the question of the injunction and disclosure."

Despite waiting to find out whether they will be granted an injunction, Dr Iain McGill, Geronimo's vet, said the alpaca's immediate future was secure.

"Defra lawyers accept Helen Macdonald's legal application for material non-disclosure," he said.

"Hearing date awaited, but Geronimo safe for now, though Defra only saying they won't kill him today. Shameful."

Read more: Charities urge Government to do more to help refugees fleeing Afghanistan

Court officials confirmed that the application had been lodged, but had not yet been considered by a judge.

It came after the government insisted last week that all the evidence on the animal's condition had been "looked at very carefully".

A Defra spokesman said: "There are no plans to execute the warrant today.

"We are sympathetic to Ms Macdonald's situation, just as we are with everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.

"It is for this reason that the testing results and options for Geronimo have been very carefully considered by Defra, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and its veterinary experts, as well as passing several stages of thorough legal scrutiny.

"Bovine tuberculosis is one of the greatest animal health threats we face today and causes devastation and distress for farming families and rural communities across the country while costing the taxpayer around £100 million every year.

"Therefore, while nobody wants to cull infected animals, we need to do everything we can tackle this disease to stop it spreading and to protect the livelihoods of those affected."

Read more: No evidence Covid vaccines affect ability to have children, regulator says

Geronimo's owner believes he has not failed a validated test.
Geronimo's owner believes he has not failed a validated test. Picture: Alamy

In another attempt to save Geronimo's life, Ms Macdonald's lawyers previously wrote to Environment Secretary George Eustice, suggesting the alpaca could instead be studied for research.

Thousands have come out in support, with more than 130,000 people signing a petition calling on Boris Johnson to halt the killing.

The British Alpaca Society said the current stand-off between Defra and Ms Macdonald has "considerably undermined confidence" in the voluntary bovine TB testing regime in the UK.

As well as alpacas, badgers have been a victim of the fight against bovine TB, with mass culling employed to stop the spread since 2013, sparking a huge public backlash.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul

Taliban officials declare ‘amnesty’ and urge women to join government
A TV cameraman films the entrance of Scales and Tails Utah

Visitor performs daring rescue after handler dragged into enclosure by alligator
The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July

Unemployment drops by 182,000 with 'no sign' of mass job cuts as furlough ends
A photograph showed hundreds of Afghan refugees crammed into an "unplanned" rescue flight

Hundreds of desperate Afghans cram into US cargo plane as they flee Taliban
Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country

Senior Taliban leader ‘in Kabul negotiating with political leaders’
People are fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban took back control

Charities urge Government to do more to help refugees fleeing Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Blood, sweat and tears spent in Afghanistan not for nothing'
Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'

Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'
'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan
Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London