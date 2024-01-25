UK museums strike loan deal to return Asante Gold to Ghana that was looted over 100 years ago

25 January 2024, 07:25 | Updated: 25 January 2024, 07:27

The UK has struck a loan deal to return Asante gold to Ghana.
The UK has struck a loan deal to return Asante gold to Ghana. Picture: British Musem/V&A

By Jenny Medlicott

The UK is returning a selection of Asante Gold looted from Ghana over 100 years ago in a historic loan deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British Museum has struck a deal to return 15 pieces of the gold to Ghana and the Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) 17 pieces, under a new three-year loan deal.

Loan deals are used as a way to enable collections to return to their countries of origin.

The Ghanian loan deal, which can be extended by an additional three years, was agreed with Otumfo Osei Tutu II, the current Asante king known as the Asantehene.

Some national museums in the UK, including the V&A and British Museum, are prohibited from permanently returning such items to their countries of origin.

The items will reportedly go on display at the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi, the capital of the Asante region, to celebrate the Asantehene's silver jubilee.

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, said the gold items taken from the court of the Asante King are the equivalent of "our Crown Jewels".

Mr Hunt also said when museums "hold objects with origins in war and looting in military campaigns, we have a responsibility to the countries of origin to think about how we can share those more fairly today.

The Asantehene met King Charles at his Coronation last year.
The Asantehene met King Charles at his Coronation last year. Picture: Alamy

Read more: British military drawing up plans for 500,000-strong 'citizen army' as top general warns UK 'stumbling into war'

Read more: Home Secretary defends Govt record on 'zombie knives' as Labour sets out £100m plan to tackle knife crime

"It doesn't seem to me that all of our museums will fall down if we build up these kind of partnerships and exchanges,” he told the BBC.

It is hoped the historic deal will pave the way for handling other repatriation disputes - potentially including the long-running dispute over the Elgin Marbles.

Ghana’s chief operation said he hoped the deal would bring a “a new sense of cultural co-operation” following years of anger.

However, some have expressed concern that accepting the items on loan could be seen as acceptance of the UK’s ownership of the contested items.

Most of the items were taken during 19th-century wars between the British and the Asante.

One of the items to be loaned back - a ceremonial cap worn by courtiers at coronations.
One of the items to be loaned back - a ceremonial cap worn by courtiers at coronations. Picture: British Museum
A selection of the items the V&A is loaning.
A selection of the items the V&A is loaning. Picture: V&A

A sword of state and gold badges worn by officials charged with cleansing the soul of the king are among the items to be returned.

The artefacts are seen as a symbol of the Asante royal government and are believed to hold the spirits of former Asante kings.

As for other contested artefacts held by British museums, in the case of the Elgin Marbles, a senior British Museum has source said the museum was “still exploring if there is an arrangement that would allow some of the Parthenon sculptures to travel to Greece”.

It is hoped deals such as these could help provide a solution to former colonial nations requesting the return of their cultural treasures.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sadiq Khan

Policing minister claims Sadiq Khan 'doesn't give police enough encouragement' on stop and search

Harry Styles was said to have been caused "alarm and distress"

Harry Styles left 'shaken' as woman accused of stalking and harassing him on return from getaway with Taylor Russell

The policing minister has said first-time offenders for knife crime will not be jailed.

No plans to jail first-time knife offenders despite desperate pleas of Nottingham attack victim's family

Death-Penalty-Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama set for first execution with nitrogen gas

Exclusive
Premier League clubs have met police about match day officer costs

Premier League poised to strike deal with police after calls for clubs to pay for match day officers

China Landslide

Death toll in south-west China landslide rises to 39, with five still missing

Rishi Sunak has condemned a rise in anti-Semitism

Rishi Sunak 'slams' despicable rise in anti-Semitism in UK ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day

Japan Heavy Snow

More heavy snow expected in Japan after 800 vehicles trapped on expressway

United Nations Russia

Russian diplomat accuses US, South Korea of preparing for war with North Korea

Fort Smith airport

Rio Tinto workers among six dead after charter plane crash in north-west Canada

Japan Animation Studio Fire

Man sentenced to death for arson attack at anime studio that killed 36

Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to be executed today.

Hitman on death row to become first to be executed by ‘untested’ nitrogen gas after US Supreme Court declines appeal

Australia Monuments Damaged

Captain Cook monument cut down by protesters ahead of Australia Day

The Govt has set out fresh legislation to crack down on zombie knives

Home Secretary defends Govt record on 'zombie knives' as Labour sets out £100m plan to tackle knife crime

The Army's chief has said Britain needs a 'citizen army'

British military drawing up plans for 500,000-strong 'citizen army' as top general warns UK 'stumbling into war'

Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart to return to The Daily Show for 2024 US presidential election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryan Gosling with his colleagues, Margot Robbie (C) and Greta Gerwig (L)

Which Oscar nominees would Ryan Gosling give the boot in favour of his pals Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig?
Argentina Strike

Argentinian unions hold general strike in protest at Milei’s economic reforms

Tea stock

Storm in a teacup! US embassy wades into row over author’s salt claim

The XL Bully was found dead after being thrown from a busy Sheffield flyover

Muzzled XL Bully thrown to her death from bridge in 'sickening' act, RSPCA say

Wayne Brown

West Midlands Fire chief found dead at home after probe into qualifications for £180k job

Met chief Lord Hogan Howe said clubs should pay more for policing

Premier League football clubs must pay more for policing outside games, says former Met chief Lord Hogan Howe
'No wonder armed forces numbers are so low,' Ben McBean bemoaned

War hero Ben McBean says Brits would need to be dragged ‘kicking and screaming’ if conscripted to fight in Russia
Police said Jasmin Kuczynska , aged 12 and Natasha Kuczynska, aged eight, died of knife wounds to the neck

Girls found dead in Norwich home alongside father and aunt died of knife wounds to the neck, police say
Legrad in Croatia

Riverside village where houses sell for 10p in bid to boost population - but there's a catch
Johnny Marr has hit out at the use of songs by The Smiths at Donald Trump rallies.

'Consider this s**t shut right down': Johnny Marr blasts Donald Trump over use of The Smiths songs at rallies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit