Gillian Keegan 'frustrated that civil servants' hard work in searching for dangerous school concrete has gone unnoticed'

The Education Secretary previously said she was frustrated for not being thanked for doing a "good f*****g job". Picture: ITV/LBC/PA

By Kieran Kelly

Gillian Keegan is "frustrated" about a lack of recognition for the civil servants who have "worked hard" in identifying solutions to the ongoing schools concrete crisis, an education minister has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Keegan, who made expletive comments on a hot mic after an interview with ITV News, complained about not being thanked for doing a "good f*****g job" amid the ongoing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) crisis.

Asked by LBC's Andrew Marr who Ms Keegan was referring to, schools minister Nick Gibb said she was frustrated about a lack of acknowledgement of hard-working civil servants.

Mr Gibb said: "What she was saying was that the civil servants in the department have worked really hard in identifying Raac, sending engineers out to identify this new evidence, making a really big decision over the summer, and rolling out the consequence of that decision."

He added that she was also voicing her frustration about a "small number" of people who are responsible for managing school buildings.

He told LBC that a small number of those schools had not returned their questionnaires on Raac, which he says explains Ms Keegan's frustration.

"We’ve had 95 per cent of the responses back from the responsible bodies…but we’ve not had five per cent. And it’s that she is frustrated about," he said.

The schools minister reiterated that Ms Keegan "does regret" her use of language.

Iain Dale disputes ITV's decision to publish Gillian Keegan interview

Speaking on Monday, in footage released by ITV News filmed as the camera repositioned for extra shots, Ms Keegan - still wearing her microphone - claimed the Government had gone "over and above" to ease concerns over the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

"Does anyone ever say, you know what, you've done a f****** good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?" she said.

"No signs of that, no?"

Schools minister says Ms Keegan's explicit rant was directed at 'small minority' of school mangers

Read More: Education Sec blames interviewer as she apologises for expletive-laden rant over concrete crisis

The Education Secretary was forced to apologise after she was caught saying some people had been "sat on their arses" as the government worked to solve a crisis about the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in some schools.

Speaking about the incident later on Sky News, she said: "I wasn't talking about me, actually. I was talking about the department.

"The job I was talking about started in March 2022 so way before I was in."

She praised the department's approach in trying to find where Raac was.

A source inside Number 10 has said Rishi Sunak has "full confidence" in Ms Keegan after her comments, though said the remarks were "wrong".

Education secretary Gillian Keegan is recorded on camera saying others ‘have been sat on their a***s’ on schools Raac crisis and shares frustration about not being thanked for doing ‘a f***ing good job’https://t.co/c02gI4dXiM pic.twitter.com/jWbYTVZl5D — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) September 4, 2023

She is expected to face renewed demands to publish a full list of the schools affected as the Commons returns from its summer recess.

The crisis has completely engulfed British politics. There are fears Raac, a type of building material, could collapse in some schools.

It was used in the latter half of the 20th century but it was suspected of not being useful beyond a lifespan of about 30 years. Comparisons have been made with the inside of an Aero chocolate bar.

It became a serious issue after a roof at a primary school in Gravesend, Kent, collapsed on a weekend after signs of structural stress the day before.

School building owners were then asked to check about Raac in their sites.

The government says it has sent out questionnaires asking schools if they believed they had Raac in their buildings and carried out surveys to check.

A total of 104 schools were told to shut buildings last week amid fears it could collapse. Action has been taken on another 52, but there are fears Raac could have been used in more buildings.

The Health and Safety Executive said last month: "Raac is now life-expired. It is liable to collapse with little or no notice."

Read More: School concrete collapse fears explained: When will I know if my child's class is affected by and what is RAAC?

Read More: 'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

It comes after the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said over the weekend that he would "spend what it takes to sort out this problem as quickly as possible" and that the government is doing "everything we can" to resolve it.

He said the government is carrying out an "exhaustive" surveying programme in schools but added: "Obviously, we might find new information in the weeks or months ahead."

Gillian Keegan (centre) and Rishi Sunak (right). Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has said it was "completely and utterly wrong" to suggest that he is to blame for failing to fully fund a programme to rebuild England's schools when he was Chancellor.

"New information came to light relatively recently and it's important that once it had, that the Government acted on it as swiftly as possible," he said.

"Of course I know the timing is frustrating, but I want to give people a sense of the scale of what we are grappling with here: there are around 22,000 schools in England and the important thing to know is that we expect that 95% of those schools won't be impacted by this."