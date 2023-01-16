Breaking News

Golden Age of Hollywood star Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

Gina Lollobrigida has died. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who made her name during the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died.

Famous for her turns in films during the 1950s and 60s, she was known for appearances in movies like Beautiful but Dangerous, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and Solomon and Sheba.

Also known for her appearance in The World's Most Beautiful Woman, her popularity during that era saw her influence women's hairstyle with the "Lollo", IMDB said.

After coming third in a Miss Italy beauty pageant she attracted the attention of businessman Howard Hughes, who flew her to the US.

He event sent divorce lawyers in the expectation she was ready to leave her husband for him, and repeatedly offered her marriage.

"He was very tall, very interesting. Much more interesting than my husband," she said. At the time, she was married to a Yugoslavian doctor.

The actress appeared opposite a number of Hollywood stars. Picture: Alamy

The actress appeared opposite screen legends like Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Rock Hudson and Errol Flynn.

Ms Lollobrigida locked horns with another actress of the era - Sophia Loren. The latter claimed she was "bustier" than the Italian, who in turn hit back by accusing her of only being able to play peasants and not ladies.

After productions throughout the 60s she moved on from acting into photography and politics.

She died in a clinic in Rome.