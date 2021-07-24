Breaking News

Girl, 11, who went missing from home in Bolton found in London

24 July 2021, 15:59 | Updated: 24 July 2021, 16:22

Fatuma Kadir has been found safe and well
Fatuma Kadir has been found safe and well. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

An 11-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Bolton has been found in London, police said.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Saturday that Fatuma Kadir was found safe and well.

Officers had said they were "extremely concerned" for her welfare after she went missing on Thursday evening.

She travelled on several trains to get to London Euston at 1.13am on Friday.

Fatuma had not told any friends or family of her intention to travel.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "We are delighted to confirm that Fatuma Kadir has been found safe and well.

"She was found in London earlier today so we are now working to reunite her with her parents, who are as you can imagine, incredibly relieved.

"The last couple of days have been every parent's worst nightmare, so I know they will agree with me when I say a huge thank you to everyone who has shared our appeal to find Fatuma. Your help has been invaluable, so thank you.

"We would now ask that their privacy be respected, so they can be together as a family."

