Girl, 14, stabbed in the neck in broad daylight horror attack in London

The incident happened on Eynsford Road in Ilford, East London. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been stabbed in the neck in Ilford, East London.

The attack happened on Eynsford Road at approximately 3pm on Monday.

The girl's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Read more: London Tube sees busiest rush hour in 18 months as thousands return to office

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 15:00hrs on Monday, 6 September to Eynsford Road, junction with Green Lane, Ilford, to reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended with LAS (London Ambulance Service) and found a 14-year-old suffering from a laceration to her neck.

"Her condition at this time is not thought to be life-threatening.

"Officers arrested another female on suspicion of GBH with intent and have taken her into custody.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing."

Read more: Food or presents: HGV driver's stark warning about Christmas if shortages persist

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 3:01pm today to reports of a stabbing on Eynsford Road, Ilford.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, an incident response officer and London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated a teenage girl at the scene and took her to a major trauma centre."