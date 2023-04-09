Girl, 15, who died in blaze at block of flats in East London named as Tiffany Regis

Tiffany Regis (left). Picture: Metropolitan Police / LBC

By Chris Samuel

A girl, 15, who died in a blaze at block of flats in east London has been named by police as Tiffany Regis.

Detectives are treating the fire in Beckton, Newham, last week as arson.

Five other people at the address were injured, but have since been discharged from hospital.

A post-mortem found that Tiffany's cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Though formal identification was not conclusive, police believe Tiffany died in the fire.

Her family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm on Thursday after calls were made to emergency services.

Tiffany Regis. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A boy, 16, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder following the fire, and was later bailed pending further inquiries.

The Metropolitan police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and with information to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the North East Command Unit, said that his thoughts were with Tiffany and her family and friends.

He added: "Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don't underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

"Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns."

The fire took place in Beckton, east London. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the force's Specialist Crime Command, said: "I know that there were a number of young people and residents inside the address before the fire happened and our enquiries are ongoing to identify everyone who was there, not least of all to ensure that everyone is okay.

"We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who was present or has any information but has not yet spoken with police. Please get in touch."

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, said: “Tiffany’s parents are going through unimaginable pain at the loss of their much loved 15-year-old daughter who brought so much joy. I am deeply upset by this tragic loss of a young life, as is everyone in Newham.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s parents, family and friends at this very difficult and heart-breaking time. I am urging anyone with any information to contact the police incident room.

“Our priority is to support Tiffany’s parents grieving the loss of their child; and all those young people who have lost a dear friend.”