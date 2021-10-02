Girl, 15, dies of Covid the same day she planned to have vaccine

2 October 2021, 23:40 | Updated: 2 October 2021, 23:52

Jorja Halliday died on the day that she was due to have her vaccine.
Jorja Halliday died on the day that she was due to have her vaccine. Picture: Family handout/PA

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old girl who tested positive for Covid-19 has died on the same day she was due to have her vaccine, her family said.

Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, died at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in the Hampshire city on Tuesday after being tested for the virus four days earlier.

The teenager had been forced to cancel her vaccination appointment after going into self-isolation when she tested positive.

In a tribute to her daughter, Tracey Halliday, 40, said that she was a "loving girl", a talented kickboxer and an aspiring musician.

Read more: Flu patients could suffer from symptoms similar to long Covid - study

The 15-year-old was described by family as a "loving girl".
The 15-year-old was described by family as a "loving girl". Picture: Family handout/PA

"She was a loving girl and she had lots of friends," Ms Halliday said.

"She was very active, she liked to go out and spend time with her friends and loved spending time with her brothers and sisters.

"Growing up she turned into a beautiful young lady, always wanting to help others, always there for everybody.

"It's heart-wrenching because your kids are always meant to outlive you, and that's the one thing I can't get over," she said.

Ms Halliday said that Jorja's siblings were also devastated by her death.

She explained that Jorja first developed flu-like symptoms before taking a PCR test, which gave a positive result, leading to her isolating at their home.

Jorja was struggling to eat on the Sunday but by Monday she could not eat at all due to her throat hurting.

Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, died at the Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, died at the Queen Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Family handout/PA

Ms Halliday contacted a doctor who prescribed antibiotics but when Jorja's condition worsened, she was seen by a doctor who said her heart rate was double what it should be and she was taken to hospital.

"They realised how serious it was and I was still allowed to touch her, hold her hand, hug her and everything else," Ms Halliday said. "They did allow me that. I'm at the point where I can't comprehend that it's happened.

"I was with her the whole time. They tried to put her on a ventilator to give her body a chance to recover. Her heart rate didn't stabilise. Her heart couldn't take the strain.

"They worked as well as I think they could medically but were unable to save her."

Ms Halliday added: "She had the best of care, I know that they did everything they could to save her."

Read more: PM to appoint head of Covid inquiry by Christmas after meeting bereaved families

Preliminary results from the hospital's medical examiner suggested Jorja had Covid myocarditis - heart inflammation caused by the virus.

Ms Halliday said that Jorja did not have any known underlying medical conditions, adding: "She was going to have the jab on Tuesday.

"But because she tested positive on Saturday she was isolating. When her isolation period was over she was going to get it.

"The day that she passed away was the day that she would have had it done."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Another injunction has been granted against eco protesters on the M25

Government takes out fresh injunction against M25 eco protesters

Priti Patel announced the plans ahead of the Conservative conference.

Priti Patel announces £25m investment to make streets safer for women and girls

The Prime Minister shared the statement ahead of his party's conference.

Boris Johnson promises 'big, bold decisions' ahead of Tory conference

A man was fatally shot near a house party in London.

Murder probe launched after man fatally shot near house party in south London

Petrol queues are continuing across the country.

Petrol crisis ‘getting worse’ in London and South East as army prepares to drive tankers

Two were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance.

Two arrested after woman's drink allegedly spiked in Bristol nightclub

The Met Police has arrested a man following the hammer attacks.

Man brandishing hammer attacks four people during rampage in central London

French police have been accused of shooting migrant boats trying to cross the English Channel.

French police accused of shooting migrants in boats trying to cross English Channel

Police have released an image of a man they need to identify following reports of a series of indecent exposures.

Police release CCTV image in hunt for sex attacker who targeted 7 women in London

Extinction Rebellion has blocked the entrance to Farnborough Airport.

XR activists blockade all major entrances to private airport in eco protest

Exclusive
The murder of Sarah Everard has sparked further calls for Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

Sajid Javid tells LBC Cressida Dick is the 'right person' to lead under-fire Met

Parts of the UK face flooding and short term power outages this weekend

Parts of UK facing flooding, travel disruption and power outages over weekend

The military will drive tankers to get fuel to petrol stations

Boris sends in the army to transport fuel to petrol stations amid HGV driver shortage

Insulate Britain activists could be banned from the South East's major roads

Fresh bid to ban eco protesters from all of South East England's major roads

Couzens shared offensive material on a WhatsApp group with five serving officers, including three from the Met

Met officers facing probe over 'offensive Whatsapps shared with Couzens' still on duty

Boris Johnson has backed the police in the wake of anger at Sarah Everard's murder

'I think we can trust the police': PM backs officers amid anger at Sarah Everard murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

The commissioner's comments sparked fury

Tory sparks fury after saying Sarah Everard should not have 'submitted' to false arrest
According to the Petrol Retailers Association 26% of petrol stations have no fuel at all.

One in four petrol stations still empty, after minister warns of another week of shortages
Users who had downloaded the app shared images on social media of error messages.

Scotland Covid app suffers technical issues hours after launch
The Met has issued new guidance for people following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Under-fire Met tells women to 'wave down a bus' if they feel in danger during arrest
Wetherspoons has recorded its biggest loss on record

Wetherspoons suffers biggest losses on record after Covid-19 forced pubs to close
Five forecourts in Essex and Suffolk will give key workers priority access to fuel

Some petrol stations in Suffolk and Essex to prioritise key workers
Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex, outside West London Coroners Court, following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Natasha

Natasha's law: Food retailers must list allergens

A furious driver has clashed with Insulate Britain protesters.

Furious driver violently rips signs away from eco mob as they block M4 in latest protest
Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens.

Sarah Everard: Met pledges 650 new officers to protect women as killer cop jailed
There are fears a butcher shortage could 'ruin Christmas'.

Butcher shortage could ruin Christmas as supplies of pigs in blankets at risk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's damning take on the UK fuel crisis

'This is not Cuba!': David Lammy's damning take on the UK fuel crisis
Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain

Maajid Nawaz: Troop deployment shows govt 'has monumentally failed' Britain
Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party

Ken Loach: Sir Keir Starmer is 'destroying' left-wing of Labour party
Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith insists

Haulage industry has 'serious measure of blame' for HGV shortage, Iain Duncan Smith says
'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC
'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial
Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence
Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police