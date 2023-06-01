Girl, 15, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in St Helens dam

1 June 2023, 19:43

Emergency services at the scene at Carr Mill Dam in St Helens
Emergency services at the scene at Carr Mill Dam in St Helens. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Chris Samuel

A 15-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends in a dam in St Helens.

Emergency services were called to Carr Mill Dam at around 12.30pm on Thursday, after reports of concerns for safety of the girl who had "got into distress".

Several officers entered the water in a bid to help her and they were also joined by firefighters, Merseyside Police said.

The force has now confirmed that after hours of searching, her body was found in the water.

The girl's next of kin have been made aware and specialist family liaison officers will support her family..

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

The force continues to urge anyone who was in the area at the time to please contact them so they can establish what has happened.

A 15-year-old girl has died after swimming in the reservoir
A 15-year-old girl has died after swimming in the reservoir. Picture: Alamy

Chief inspector Paul Holden said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the body of the teenage girl has been recovered from the water. Our sincere condolences go to her family and friends during this tragic time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was visiting Carr Mill Dam at around midday onwards to please get in touch so we can ascertain what happened and provide her family with answers.”

"When the schools return for the summer term our schools officers will work with St Helens Council to ensure that we are able to educate young people about the dangers of water.

"We know how tempting it can be to cool down in the water on a hot summers day, but we want to ensure that young people are equipped with the right knowledge to keep them safe around water."

Teenage girl pulled from reservoir in St Helens

St Helens Area Manager for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, Kevin Longshaw, said: “Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service mobilised four fire engines at 12.30pm to reports of a young person who had come into difficulty in the water at Carr Mill Dam.

""Firefighters in water kit entered the dam to search. They were assisted with an airborne drone and an underwater drone.

"Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, we were able to establish the location of the young person and tragically were able to confirm that a body was recovered shortly after.

"Our thoughts are very much with the family and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 466 of 1 June.

