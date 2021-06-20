Girl, 6, dies after being hit by car as she walked with her dad

20 June 2021, 08:57

A six-year-old girl has died in Stoke-on-Trent after she was hit by a car as she walked with her dad.
A six-year-old girl has died in Stoke-on-Trent after she was hit by a car as she walked with her dad. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A six-year-old girl has died in Stoke-on-Trent after she was hit by a car as she walked with her dad.

The pair were reportedly struck by a car as they were walking along Endon Road.

Despite the best efforts of passers-by the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her father is being treated for injuries. The driver of the car is being treated for a head injury.

Inspector Lee Robinson said: “We do not yet understand fully what has happened and so I’d urge people to avoid the area while we investigate and please not to speculate as to the circumstances.

“However, I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch and assist our enquiries.

“The girl’s family will be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Staffordshire Police have asked anyone who may have seen the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact them on 101 or via social media referring to incident 716 of June 19.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Brazil

Protests against president as Brazil tops 500,000 deaths

Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people injuring them during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors

Man dies after pick-up truck hits spectators at Florida Pride parade
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu to leave prime minister’s residence by July 10

One person has died after a truck drove into a Pride parade in Florida

One dead after truck hits crowds during Pride parade

More than 700,000 Covid-19 jabs were booked on the day the NHS vaccination programme was opened up to people aged 18 to 20

Over 700,000 Covid jabs booked in a day as vaccine programme opens to those 18+
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida

One person dead after driver crashes into Florida Pride parade

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes
Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros
Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears
John Bolton: China is the 'existential threat of the 21st century'

John Bolton: 'China is the existential threat of the 21st century'
James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan: Euro 2020 finals should stay at Wembley

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London