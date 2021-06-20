Girl, 6, dies after being hit by car as she walked with her dad

A six-year-old girl has died in Stoke-on-Trent after she was hit by a car as she walked with her dad. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A six-year-old girl has died in Stoke-on-Trent after she was hit by a car as she walked with her dad.

The pair were reportedly struck by a car as they were walking along Endon Road.

Despite the best efforts of passers-by the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her father is being treated for injuries. The driver of the car is being treated for a head injury.

Inspector Lee Robinson said: “We do not yet understand fully what has happened and so I’d urge people to avoid the area while we investigate and please not to speculate as to the circumstances.

“However, I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch and assist our enquiries.

“The girl’s family will be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Staffordshire Police have asked anyone who may have seen the incident to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact them on 101 or via social media referring to incident 716 of June 19.