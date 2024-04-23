Girl, 9, 'snatched' from outside Harrods while shopping with parents as man, 56, arrested

The child was abducted outside Harrods. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been arrested after a nine-year-old girl was 'snatched' from outside Harrods while shopping with her parents.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The girl was missing for three hours on Monday, before police found her with a man.

CCTV footage showed the child walking off with him at around 2.30pm, according to the Sun.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child kidnap.

Read more: Smuggling gangs 'pushing people out to sea' to their deaths, PM says - as French police share photos of flimsy boats

Read more: Violent clash breaks out as 'far-right' groups descend on London for St George’s Day march

A Met spokesperson said: "Police were called at 2.44pm on Monday, 22 April to reports of a missing child at Old Court Place, W8.

"Officers attended. At the scene a nine-year-old girl had become separated from her family.

"Fast time enquiries were conducted and an image of the child in the company of a man, taken from CCTV, was circulated to officers.

"The suspect was stopped by officers at 5.40pm. He was still in the company of the child.

"A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child kidnap. He was taken to a west London police station where he remains.

"The child and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

"At this time detectives believe this to be an isolated incident with no other persons involved."