Girl, five, dies after being hit by a lorry as she rode her bike outside school

12 April 2024, 12:24

The girl was hit and killed outside Oakfield School in Hull
The girl was hit and killed outside Oakfield School in Hull. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A five-year-old girl has died after being hit by a lorry outside a school in Hull.

She died on Hopewell Road near Oakfield School at about 3.40pm yesterday.

Tributes have been laid at the scene where she died. The school was shut today following the tragedy.

 police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Hull yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

"We were called to attend Hopewell Road following reports that a HGV lorry and a child riding a bike were involved in a collision at approximately 3.40pm.

"Emergencies services were deployed but despite their efforts, the cyclist, a five-year-old girl, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

"Her family are currently being supported by officers at this extremely sad and difficult time.

"We’d like to thank members of the public who came to the aid of those involved whilst emergency services arrived and for the support the wider local community has shown so far.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquires to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 345 of 11 April."

More cold and unsettled weather is on the way

Exact date Brits to shiver in wintry blast and strong winds after 'mini-heatwave' for many this weekend
David Cameron has said he is 'deeply concerned' about Iran's threat to Israel

David Cameron 'deeply concerned' about Iran's threat to Israel, as Netanyahu vows to 'harm' enemies
The DragonFire laser could come into service early

UK scrambles to get new precision military laser DragonFire into service for fight against Russian drones in Ukraine
Harry Kane's children escaped unharmed

Harry Kane's children in 'lucky escape' from horror crash after car hit van - amid fears of ‘serious injuries’
Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement
Music Festival Deaths

Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against Drake over concert deaths

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK's nuclear deterrent is the "bedrock" of his plan to keep Britain safe.

Keir Starmer vows to put in place nuclear deterrent 'triple lock' in 'unshakeable' commitment to keep Britain safe
Books of barcoded Royal Mail 1st class postage stamps depicting the head of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Mail accuses Border Force of failing to stop China from 'flooding UK with fake stamps'

