Girl, five, dies after being hit by a lorry as she rode her bike outside school

The girl was hit and killed outside Oakfield School in Hull. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A five-year-old girl has died after being hit by a lorry outside a school in Hull.

She died on Hopewell Road near Oakfield School at about 3.40pm yesterday.

Tributes have been laid at the scene where she died. The school was shut today following the tragedy.

police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Hull yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

"We were called to attend Hopewell Road following reports that a HGV lorry and a child riding a bike were involved in a collision at approximately 3.40pm.

"Emergencies services were deployed but despite their efforts, the cyclist, a five-year-old girl, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

"Her family are currently being supported by officers at this extremely sad and difficult time.

"We’d like to thank members of the public who came to the aid of those involved whilst emergency services arrived and for the support the wider local community has shown so far.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquires to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 345 of 11 April."