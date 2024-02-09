Girl Guides and Brownies to introduce 'inclusive' uniforms following row over trans children joining clubs

Girl Guides and Brownies will introduce 'inclusive' new uniforms. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Girl Guides and Brownies are set to introduce "inclusive" uniforms following a row over trans children joining the clubs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The group, which now goes by the name Girlguiding announced the "brand refresh", with the iconic uniform being redesigned for the first time in over 30 years.

The organisation has said "affordability, sustainability and inclusivity" will be key factors in its newly-designed uniform.

It comes less than two years after Girl Guides sparked a trans row after publishing an interview with the parents of a child who was "living as a girl" from the age of five.

The current set has 38 options, which are worn by 370,000 girls and volunteers in Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

Read more: ‘I made mistakes but I apologised’: Gordon Brown wades into row over Sunak's trans jibe as PM refuses to say sorry

Read more: Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

Amanda Azeez, Director of Communications, Marketing & Fundraising at Girlguiding, said: "We're delighted to announce our partnership with HemingwayDesign, an organisation we feel will not only bring our vision for the uniform to life, but also authentically shares in the values and mission of Girlguiding."

She went on to announce that girls and the volunteers will be able to be involved in the design process.

More than 20,000 have been surveyed for their opinions and they will also have the opportunity to submit design suggestions and ideas.

"Our girls and volunteers are at the heart of everything we do in Girlguiding, which is why providing the opportunity for input in every step of the design process is so important," she said.

"Our uniform is the most iconic signifier of our brand to the public, but more importantly, it exists to unify and celebrate all our members.

"We want our young members and volunteers alike to feel a sense of pride and belonging wearing their uniforms, and like the brand, it must therefore evolve to continue to reflect and represent our members and prospective members today and in the future."

The new uniforms will be more inclusive. Picture: Alamy

Wayne Hemingway, co-founder of HemingwayDesign and leader of the uniform design team, said: "The uniform industry has not been the quickest to respond to the environmental issues that society has to address.

"The new uniform for Girlguiding project is an opportunity to listen to one of the largest communities of girls and young women in the UK and in particular new generations that are at the forefront of environmental thinking.

"We urge each and every one of this influential 370,000 strong community to have their say and together let’s make a positive step for society."

The aim is to make the uniforms across the four groups more unified moving forward.

Khushi, an 11-year-old Girl Guide, said that the new uniform will ensure a new generation is properly represented.

"I'm really looking forward to playing a part in helping to design the new uniform," she said.

"We are a new generation of Girlguiding and including us in the design ideas makes sure that that we are properly represented.

"Our uniforms are so important as they let people know externally that we are part of Girlguiding, but also so that collectively we know we are part of the same family.

"The uniform makes sure that we are all equal and makes us feel as though we belong."