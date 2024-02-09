Girl Guides and Brownies to introduce 'inclusive' uniforms following row over trans children joining clubs

9 February 2024, 10:32 | Updated: 9 February 2024, 10:34

Girl Guides and Brownies will introduce 'inclusive' new uniforms
Girl Guides and Brownies will introduce 'inclusive' new uniforms. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Girl Guides and Brownies are set to introduce "inclusive" uniforms following a row over trans children joining the clubs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group, which now goes by the name Girlguiding announced the "brand refresh", with the iconic uniform being redesigned for the first time in over 30 years.

The organisation has said "affordability, sustainability and inclusivity" will be key factors in its newly-designed uniform.

It comes less than two years after Girl Guides sparked a trans row after publishing an interview with the parents of a child who was "living as a girl" from the age of five.

The current set has 38 options, which are worn by 370,000 girls and volunteers in Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

Read more: ‘I made mistakes but I apologised’: Gordon Brown wades into row over Sunak's trans jibe as PM refuses to say sorry

Read more: Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

Amanda Azeez, Director of Communications, Marketing & Fundraising at Girlguiding, said: "We're delighted to announce our partnership with HemingwayDesign, an organisation we feel will not only bring our vision for the uniform to life, but also authentically shares in the values and mission of Girlguiding."

She went on to announce that girls and the volunteers will be able to be involved in the design process.

More than 20,000 have been surveyed for their opinions and they will also have the opportunity to submit design suggestions and ideas.

"Our girls and volunteers are at the heart of everything we do in Girlguiding, which is why providing the opportunity for input in every step of the design process is so important," she said.

"Our uniform is the most iconic signifier of our brand to the public, but more importantly, it exists to unify and celebrate all our members.

"We want our young members and volunteers alike to feel a sense of pride and belonging wearing their uniforms, and like the brand, it must therefore evolve to continue to reflect and represent our members and prospective members today and in the future."

The new uniforms will be more inclusive
The new uniforms will be more inclusive. Picture: Alamy

Wayne Hemingway, co-founder of HemingwayDesign and leader of the uniform design team, said: "The uniform industry has not been the quickest to respond to the environmental issues that society has to address.

"The new uniform for Girlguiding project is an opportunity to listen to one of the largest communities of girls and young women in the UK and in particular new generations that are at the forefront of environmental thinking.

"We urge each and every one of this influential 370,000 strong community to have their say and together let’s make a positive step for society."

The aim is to make the uniforms across the four groups more unified moving forward.

Khushi, an 11-year-old Girl Guide, said that the new uniform will ensure a new generation is properly represented.

"I'm really looking forward to playing a part in helping to design the new uniform," she said.

"We are a new generation of Girlguiding and including us in the design ideas makes sure that that we are properly represented.

"Our uniforms are so important as they let people know externally that we are part of Girlguiding, but also so that collectively we know we are part of the same family.

"The uniform makes sure that we are all equal and makes us feel as though we belong."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spain Europe Farmers

Spanish farmers stage fourth day of tractor protests over EU policies

An investigation into the conversion of asylum seekers to Christianity is under way

Government launches investigation into migrants' Christian conversions as '40 men on Bibby Stockholm get baptised'

Rishi Sunak told LBC News: "We are still dealing with the impact of Covid on the NHS"

NHS ‘still dealing with the impact of Covid,’ Rishi Sunak says as junior doctors announce new five-day walkout

Russia Putin Interview

Putin urges Washington to recognise Moscow’s interests in Ukraine

Japan Seiji Ozawa

Acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies aged 88

Israel Palestinians

Israeli bombs target Rafah as Biden calls Israel’s approach ‘over the top’

Breaking
Junior doctors will strike again at the end of the month

Junior doctors announce they will stage five-day 'full walkout' later this month

Russia North Korea Tourism

North Korea welcomes Russian tourists, the first to visit since pandemic

Pakistan Elections

Independents backed by Imran Khan’s party take lead in Pakistan election results

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Volcanic eruption in Iceland subsides but scientists warn of further activity

Super Bowl Dutch DJ

Superstar DJ Tiesto pulls out of Super Bowl show ‘for family reasons’

Diana Carnero, 29, was shot dead in Ecuador while filming a video about roads

Ecuadorian councillor, 29, executed in broad daylight while filming video about roads

Finnair has said its weighing system is voluntary

'Humiliating': Fliers lash out at Finnair after airline starts weighing passengers

Trump could be seen grabbing his knee

Vladimir Putin forced to hold down shaking leg in bombshell interview amid fresh scrutiny over health

Switzerland Train Hostages

Iranian armed with axe killed by police after seizing hostages on Swiss train

Exclusive
A woman was discovered covered in her own vomit and urine after a fatal brain haemorrhage.

Mother, 39, collapsed under her coat and died after seven-hour wait at crowded A&E

Latest News

See more Latest News

A British skier died heading down the Pas de Chavanette

Briton killed in fall on one of the world’s 'most difficult' and steepest ski slopes

Horner faces his grilling on Friday

Red Bull sends Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to secret location for lawyer grilling in late U-turn
Pakistan Elections

Sharif’s party has edge in Pakistan’s delayed election results

Biden Classified Documents

President Biden insists his ‘memory is fine’ after critical report

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins Nevada caucuses as remaining rival skips the vote

Pakistan Elections

Election result delayed amid reports of victories for Imran Khan supporters

Joe Biden is an 'elderly man' with 'poor memory'

Joe Biden insists 'my memory is fine' then mixes up Egypt and Mexico after report says he forgot when son died
Koreas Tensions

Kim Jong Un says he has no desire for diplomacy with South Korea

Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise

Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

‘It means a great deal to us’: Prince William thanks public for support amid King Charles and Kate's health struggles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit