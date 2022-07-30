Girl, 16, in hospital after gunman opens fire outside house party in Manchester

Quinney Crescent, Manchester, where the 16-year-old girl was shot. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A 16-year-old girl has been injured in a drive-by shooting outside a house party in Manchester.

The teenager, who police said is not believed to have been the intended target, was shot just before 10.30pm on Friday, on Quinney Crescent, in the Moss Side area.

Greater Manchester Police said she was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a wound believed to have been caused in a drive-by-shooting.

Her injuries are understood to not be serious and officers are with her as she continues to recover in hospital.

The force believes a single shot was fired by a passing vehicle at a crowd gathered outside the house party.

It said in a statement: "Inquiries are moving at pace to establish the reason for the incident and, ultimately, the people responsible for it.

"An extensive cordon is in place as we continue to investigate the scene, and we thank the local community for their cooperation while this takes place."

Chief Superintendent Robert Cousen, commander of the City of Manchester division, said: "My thoughts are with the victim whose physical injuries are thankfully not serious and she is able to talk to our officers in hospital, but that does not diminish what could've happened here as incidents of this nature are always reckless, serious and risk lives being lost.

"We're doing all we can to unpick the circumstances of this incident and to ensure that whoever is responsible is caught and brought to justice."