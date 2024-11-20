Three men arrested after bomb scare at bus station

Three men have been arrested after a bomb scare in Glasgow. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Three men have been arrested after a bomb scare at a bus station in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre was closed at around 1.10pm on Wednesday "following a report of a potential suspicious item", with the Navy bomb squad alerted.

People were evacuated from the bus station on Wednesday afternoon.

A local road was closed and people were advised to remain clear of the local area.

Officers didn't say what the men had been arrested for or if a real bomb had been identified - but LBC understands they were detained in connection with recovery of offensive weapons

The bomb squad in Glasgow. Picture: LBC

Police said: "Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow, which was reported around 1.10pm today, Thursday, 20 November, 2024.

"EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are at the scene and enquiries remain ongoing

"Killermont Street remains closed to traffic and pedestrians with diversions in place.

"The public is advised to avoid the area.