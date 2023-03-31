'Chuffed to bits': The News Agents win Best Podcast at The Global Awards 2023 promising 'there's more to come'

31 March 2023, 06:57 | Updated: 31 March 2023, 06:59

LBC

By LBC

Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall’s chart-topping The News Agents has been named Best Podcast in the 2023 Global Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This week they celebrated 24 million downloads in just seven months, now they are named Best Podcast at The Global Awards 2023 it’s the unmissable daily podcast, The News Agents.

A "chuffed" Emily Maitls said the win meant the world to the team, while Lewis Goodall promised listeners there would be more to come from the news trio.

The News Agents: Global's new world news podcast
Listen and Subscribe to The News Agents Podcast on Global Player. Picture: The News Agents

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres. Today, Global revealed the 2023 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Reacting to the win The News Agents spoke to LBC:

Emily Maitlis: “Thank you Global and to listeners of The News Agents, this means the world to us, we are just chuffed to bits, thank you.”

Lewis Goodall: “It’s just that, well considering we haven’t even been going a year and we feel there’s so much more to come, and we’re just so thrilled with all the support we’ve got from Global and all the listeners as well.”

Jon Sopel: “Our only slight concern is we’re only six, seven months in, have we peaked, is it downhill from now on, very worrying, thank you?”

Lewis Goodall: “Almost certainly”

The News Agents said they were "chuffed to bits" with their win as they promised "more to come" for fans of the daily news podcast
The News Agents said they were "chuffed to bits" with their win as they promised "more to come" for fans of the daily news podcast. Picture: LBC

Following the worldwide success of his album ‘Harry’s House’, Harry Styles was the biggest winner at The Global Awards 2023 scooping three awards including Best Male, Best British Act and Best Song for his huge hit, ‘As It Was’.

Also celebrating is US superstar Lizzo who was crowned Best Female, her first ever British award.

Coldplay were named Best Group for the second consecutive year having scooped the award for the first time in 2022. Lewis Capaldi won in the Mass Appeal category and RAYE, 070 Shake won Best Social Trended Song with the huge hit ‘Escapism.’.

Central Cee picked up the award for Best Hip Hop or RnB, and Best Dance Act was awarded to Fred again...

FLO scooped the Rising Star award in recognition of their breakthrough success in 2022, following in the footsteps of previous winners, Mimi Webb, Joel Corry, Mabel and Aitch.

Pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi picked up the award for Best Classical Artist

Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall’s chart-topping The News Agents, was named Best Podcast.

The award for Best Indie Act was won by Wet Leg.

‘Where Did You Go?’ by Jax Jones (feat. MNEK) was named Most Played Song 2022, awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2022.

For the latest on The Global Awards check out Global Player
For the latest on The Global Awards check out Global Player. Picture: Global Awards

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 WINNERS:

  • BEST SONG  HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS
  • BEST MALE HARRY STYLES
  • BEST BRITISH ACT HARRY STYLES
  • BEST FEMALE LIZZO
  • BEST GROUP  COLDPLAY
  • MASS APPEAL        LEWIS CAPALDI
  • BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG RAYE, 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM.            
  • BEST HIP HOP OR RnB  CENTRAL CEE
  • BEST DANCE ACT FRED AGAIN..
  • RISING STAR FLO BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST LUDOVICO EINAUDI         
  • BEST PODCAST THE NEWS AGENTS
  • BEST INDIE ACT WET LEG
  • MOST PLAYED SONG  JAX JONES FEAT. MNEK – WHERE DID YOU GO?

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment

Rishi Sunak hailed the new deal

Rishi Sunak hails the UK joining Indo-Pacific bloc in Britain's biggest trade deal since Brexit

Britain is set to be hit with winds of up to 70mph

Storm Mathis set to batter Brits with 70mph winds capable of inflicting 'structural damage' to buildings

Paul O'Grady with husband Andre Portasio

Paul O'Grady's husband shares poignant final photo of couple together on last holiday, as he thanks fans for support

Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump 'to appear in court on Tuesday' facing '30 charges' over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters

The key figures in Donald Trump’s indictment

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

Finland announced it planned to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Finland one step closer to joining NATO after Turkey ratifies accession

Disney is attempting to make sure Florida governor Ron DeSantis is unable to take control of theme park

King Charles dragged into 'woke' row between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

Turkish legislators vote in favour of Finland’s bid to join Nato at the parliament in Ankara

Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s Nato membership

Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 after a ski collision in 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow awarded $1 after winning court case against man who said she crashed into him on ski slopes

Las Vegas gunman's apartment

Las Vegas gunman who killed 60 was angry at treatment by casinos, says FBI

A New York grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump

Donald Trump to surrender after grand jury votes to indict him over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'Racist jokes and acting out rape': All fire services in England have recorded racism and sexism, report finds

Memorial to murdered Mountie

Mounties criticised for failings in gun rampage in which 22 people died

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lolita the orca

Free Lolita: Campaigners reveal plan to return orca to ocean after 50 years

Zohar Dillard is in an ICU after suffering multiple fractures, a liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs

Flo Rida's son, 6, in ICU in critical condition after fall from fifth-floor apartment

Pope in hospital

Pope likely to be out of hospital within days after ‘marked improvement’

Julia Wendell playing piano (l) on Dr Phil (top r) and Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

'She played for my sister and she cried': Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann plays piano in moving video
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, previously glowing on the horizon at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast

Will the Northern Lights be visible tonight in the UK?

Nashville School shooting memorial

Tapes of 911 calls made as school shooting attack was in progress are released

John Kirby

Russia aiming to trade food for weapons from North Korea, says White House

Jessica Whalley, who worked at Michael Owen's stables, died unexpectedly at the age of 25

Devastated family of beauty queen who died at Michael Owen's stables say she 'fainted before falling from a horse'
Nato's Secretary General has tonight said backing down to Putin would "make the world more dangerous" as he admits warming Russia-China relations have to be taken "very seriously".

NATO chief warns Putin victory would 'make the world more dangerous' as Russia-China relations become 'very serious'
Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Russia and China's mutual adoration shows world is retreating into hostile alliances amid Ukraine war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit