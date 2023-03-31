'Chuffed to bits': The News Agents win Best Podcast at The Global Awards 2023 promising 'there's more to come'

By LBC

Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall’s chart-topping The News Agents has been named Best Podcast in the 2023 Global Awards.

This week they celebrated 24 million downloads in just seven months, now they are named Best Podcast at The Global Awards 2023 it’s the unmissable daily podcast, The News Agents.

A "chuffed" Emily Maitls said the win meant the world to the team, while Lewis Goodall promised listeners there would be more to come from the news trio.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres. Today, Global revealed the 2023 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Reacting to the win The News Agents spoke to LBC:

Emily Maitlis: “Thank you Global and to listeners of The News Agents, this means the world to us, we are just chuffed to bits, thank you.”

Lewis Goodall: “It’s just that, well considering we haven’t even been going a year and we feel there’s so much more to come, and we’re just so thrilled with all the support we’ve got from Global and all the listeners as well.”

Jon Sopel: “Our only slight concern is we’re only six, seven months in, have we peaked, is it downhill from now on, very worrying, thank you?”

Lewis Goodall: “Almost certainly”

Following the worldwide success of his album ‘Harry’s House’, Harry Styles was the biggest winner at The Global Awards 2023 scooping three awards including Best Male, Best British Act and Best Song for his huge hit, ‘As It Was’.

Also celebrating is US superstar Lizzo who was crowned Best Female, her first ever British award.

Coldplay were named Best Group for the second consecutive year having scooped the award for the first time in 2022. Lewis Capaldi won in the Mass Appeal category and RAYE, 070 Shake won Best Social Trended Song with the huge hit ‘Escapism.’.

Central Cee picked up the award for Best Hip Hop or RnB, and Best Dance Act was awarded to Fred again...

FLO scooped the Rising Star award in recognition of their breakthrough success in 2022, following in the footsteps of previous winners, Mimi Webb, Joel Corry, Mabel and Aitch.

Pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi picked up the award for Best Classical Artist

The award for Best Indie Act was won by Wet Leg.

‘Where Did You Go?’ by Jax Jones (feat. MNEK) was named Most Played Song 2022, awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2022.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 WINNERS: