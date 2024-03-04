Global Awards 2024: Full list of nominees & how to vote revealed

4 March 2024, 06:00 | Updated: 4 March 2024, 07:16

The Global Awards are back for 2024!
The Global Awards are back for 2024! Picture: Global Player
LBC

By LBC

The Global Awards are back for 2024, with this year's shortlisted artists including the likes of Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, and Ed Sheeran while shortlisted for the Best Podcast are The News Agents and Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women.

The Global Awards 2024 shortlist nominees have been revealed, and it is British singer-songwriter Raye who has scooped the most nominations across six different categories.

The awards celebrate the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 exciting categories, including Best Song, Rising Star, Best Male, Best Female, Best Group and more and reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player.

Shortlisted podcasts for the Best Podcast category include My Therapist Ghosted Me with Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, Filthy Ritual with Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala, The News Agents hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, and Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women with Rachel Johnson

Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are among the artists nominated for Best Song, for the tracks Padam Padam, Flowers and Karma.

Meanwhile, Storzy, Harry Styles and Calvin Harris are among the nominees for Best Male Artist.

The winners of the Global Awards 2024 will be announced on-air on LBC and on Global Player on Friday 22nd March 2024.

Included in this year's Categories is the Best Fans Category, which you can vote for now on Global Player, the official LBC app.

Here's the full list of Global Award 2024 categories and the nominees:

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2024 SHORTLIST NOMINEES (categories judged by industry panel)

MOST PLAYED

  • Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2023.

BEST SONG

  • Anne-Marie – UNHEALTHY (feat. Shania Twain)
  • Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding - Miracle
  • cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe - Prada
  • Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
  • Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
  • Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
  • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
  • J Hus - Who Told You
  • Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
  • Jazzy - Giving Me
  • Kenya Grace - Strangers
  • Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
  • Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
  • PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar
  • Rudimental - Dancing Is Healing
  • Tate McRae - Greedy
  • Taylor Swift - Karma
  • Tom Grennan - How Does It Feel
  • Zara Larsson - Can't Tame Her

BEST MALE

  • Calvin Harris
  • Dave
  • David Guetta
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Jax Jones
  • Joel Corry
  • Stormzy
  • The Weeknd
  • Tom Grennan

BEST FEMALE

  • Anne-Marie
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Leigh-Anne
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • RAYE
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zara Larsson

BEST BRITISH ACT

  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Leigh-Anne
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • RAYE
  • Tom Grennan

BEST CLASSICAL

  • Abel Selaocoe
  • Anna Lapwood
  • Malakai Bayoh
  • Lise Davidsen
  • Yunchan Lim

BEST HIP HOP AND RNB

  • Beyoncé
  • Central Cee
  • Chris Brown
  • D-Block Europe
  • Dave
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • J Hus
  • RAYE
  • SZA

BEST ROCK & INDIE

  • Blink-182
  • Blur
  • Foo Fighters
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
  • Nothing But Thieves

GLOBAL LEGEND

  • ABBA
  • Barry Manilow
  • Billy Joel
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Cher
  • Dolly Parton
  • Elton John
  • Elvis
  • George Michael
  • Lionel Richie
  • Madonna
  • Michael Jackson
  • Queen
  • Rod Stewart
  • Take That
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Tina Turner

RISING STAR

  • AntsLive
  • Caity Baser
  • Jazzy
  • Kenya Grace
  • Noah Kahan
  • Tate McRae
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tyla
  • Venbee

BEST FANS (PUBLIC VOTE)

  • Ariana Grande
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Harry Styles
  • Ice Spice
  • Jung Kook
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • RAYE
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

BEST PODCAST

  • The News Agents
  • The News Agents - USA
  • Filthy Ritual
  • Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women
  • My Therapist Ghosted Me
  • For The Many
  • Full Disclosure
  • The Rest Is Politics
  • Big Fish with Spencer Matthews
  • ZOE Science & Nutrition
  • The Wittering Whitehalls
  • We Can Be Weirdos

BEST DANCE

  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Chase & Status B
  • David Guetta
  • Fred again..
  • James Hype
  • Jazzy
  • Rudimental
  • Venbee

BEST GROUP

  • Busted
  • Foo Fighters
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Nothing But Thieves
  • Rudimental
  • Take That

BEST POP

  • Anne-Marie
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Leigh-Anne
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • RAYE
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zara Larsson

The winners of the Global Awards 2024 will be announced on-air on all Global radio stations and on Global Player, the official LBC app, on Friday 22nd March 2024.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “Bringing all of Global’s radio brands together and celebrating the best music, artists and entertainment content that we have to offer, is exactly what The Global Awards are all about. Not only do The Global Awards put a spotlight on some of the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, but they also recognise the brightest new talent coming up through the industry. I am delighted to see Global honouring the achievements of our listeners’ favourite roster of artists, podcasters, DJs and broadcasters for the seventh year running.”

