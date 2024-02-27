Behind the scenes of sport: First trailer for Global's new podcast The Sports Agents

27 February 2024, 15:40

Global is launching a new sports podcast The Sports Agents
Global is launching a new sports podcast The Sports Agents. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

The first trailer for Global's new sports podcast with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman from its award-winning The News Agents brand has been released.

Following the huge success of Global’s chart-topping and multi-award-winning podcast, The News Agents – which recently surpassed 70 million podcast downloads – The Sports Agents will launch this spring, with new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday.

The first trailer for the programme has now been released ahead of the first episode on March 5.

The Sports Agents brings together Gabby and Mark’s knowledge and wealth of experience across all sports, to provide an insider’s perspective on the biggest stories in sport, alongside exclusive interviews from the most anticipated events in the calendar including the men’s EURO 2024, the Six Nations, the Wimbledon Championships and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Gabby Logan said: “Having spent decades in sports journalism I’m looking forward to telling the stories behind the sports. Joining up with Mark, and Global, to launch The Sports Agents on Global Player, is the perfect place to dive into the world of sport – and what’s really going on. I’m so excited to get started, with a huge summer of sport in front of us.”  

Mark Chapman said: “Often so many of the most interesting stories in sport happen off the pitch, court and track, and its brilliant that The Sports Agents will be the place for us to share the stories behind the action with listeners.”

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “We always knew we wanted to expand The News Agents brand into the world of sport and I’m delighted to be welcoming two of the finest sports broadcasters in the UK to Global to make this Global Player original podcast with us.”

James Rea, Chief Broadcasting and Content Officer at Global, said: “With an amazing year of sport ahead of us, this is the perfect time to launch The Sports Agents. Gabby and Mark are first-class broadcasters who will bring a wonderful mix of insight, expert knowledge and a healthy dose of humour. Their chemistry is fantastic and it’s a pleasure to welcome them into the Global family.” 

Vicky Etchells, Head of News and Factual Podcasts at Global, added: “Another Global Player original podcast, The Sports Agents will delve into the stories behind the sports in a way you don’t hear anywhere else. We’ll cover all sports, on location and in the studio. Gabby and Mark have a fantastic friendship and we’ve got a brilliant production team in place under the guidance of The News Agent’s editor Tom Hughes.”

The Sports Agents will be available every Tuesday and Thursday evening on Global Player from the early Spring.

Global’s slate of award-winning and chart-topping podcasts includes The News Agents brand (The News Agents, The News Agents Investigates and The News Agents USA), Big Fish with Spencer Matthews, My Therapist Ghosted Me and Filthy Ritual.

