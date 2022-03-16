Global partners with ITV and STV in spectacular concert to raise millions for Ukraine

Global partners with ITV and STV for Concert for Ukraine. Picture: LBC

By Daisy Stephens

Global is collaborating with major charities and partners to put on a spectacular concert hoping to raise millions for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

It is joining up with ITV, Livewire Pictures and the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) - which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities - to put on the two-hour concert on Tuesday March 29.

James Rea, Global's Director of Broadcasting & Content said: "This important fundraising event will raise vital funds for DEC and Global is proud to be partnering with ITV, Livewire and DEC as we all try and do what we can for the people of Ukraine."

The Concert for Ukraine will bring together the biggest names in music for a unique entertainment event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

A roster of presenters and artists, to be announced over the coming weeks, will perform at the live show.

The broadcast will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

The event will be broadcast on ITV, with all sponsorship and advertising revenue being donated to the DEC appeal.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: "It is heart-breaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross the borders each day with nothing more than what they can carry. The situation for those inside the country is becoming increasingly precarious.

"But there is something we can all do to bring hope. Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead.

"We are grateful to ITV, Livewire and Global Media for their support to this appeal."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: "Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event."

How To Donate

Online: dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk

Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities at times of crisis overseas to raise funds quickly and efficiently. Thirteen of the DEC’s 15 members are either responding or planning to respond in Ukraine or in neighbouring countries and will receive funds from this appeal.