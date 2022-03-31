Global’s Make Some Noise grants £2.5million to small charities across the UK

31 March 2022, 06:02

Leeds Black Elders Association.
Leeds Black Elders Association. Picture: Victor De Jesus

By Sophie Barnett

LBC's charity is delivering £2.5million of funding to 60 vital small projects across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In October last year LBC teamed up with its sister stations across Global, including Radio X and Heart, to raise money for our charity, Make Some Noise.

Thanks to your generosity, Global’s Make Some Noise is granting £2.5million of funding to 60 brilliant small charities in local communities throughout the UK.

The funding will provide a vital lifeline in communities – from food banks to befriending projects for the elderly and isolated, cancer wellbeing programmes to domestic abuse refuges, from employment opportunities to physical therapy for people with disabilities.

This year, the increasing cost of living and the lasting impact of COVID-19 mean that this money is needed more than ever.

Cerebral Palsy Scotland.
Cerebral Palsy Scotland. Picture: Cerebral Palsy Scotland

Since its launch in 2014, Global’s Make Some Noise has supported over 400 incredible small and local charities, helping 150,000 vulnerable people across the UK. The funds raised through our 2021 Make Some Noise appeal will provide support to over 22,000 people through essential services including:

  • 1,000 hours of holistic support to people experiencing homelessness – from housing support to boosting employability skills
  • 59 specialist roles – including employment for a Housing Manager at a homelessness project, a Speech and Language Therapist with Down Syndrome, 4 case workers specialising in domestic abuse, and a Bereavement Support Worker for children who have lost a close family member
  • Over 5,000 hours of intensive support to people affected by domestic abuse, including children and young people
  • Over 9,000 hours of mental health support, through 1:1 counselling sessions, online chat services, and therapeutic group work
  • Almost 2,000 youth work sessions for young people facing difficult life challenges
  • Over 1,500 hours of digital literacy support for people with learning disabilities, those with sight loss, those facing homelessness, or helping older people to get connected
C4WS Homeless Project.
C4WS Homeless Project. Picture: C4WS Homeless Project

Make Some Noise Day will be back on Friday 7th October 2022 to raise money and awareness for small and local charities up and down the country!

Find out how you can get involved with Make Some Noise.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David and Victoria Beckham's home was burgled in West London. Beckham pictured with daughter Harper and son Cruz.

Beckham burglary: David and Victoria's horror as £40m London pad raided while at home

Chris Rock arrives at he Wilbur Theater in Boston for the first of his two sold-out performances, three days after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at first show since Oscars spat

The maternity scandal saw 201 avoidable infant deaths

'Justice is coming for every baby' in maternity scandal of 200 deaths, families vow

Will Smith was told to leave but refused, the Academy said

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock, organisers say

Putin's forces have devastated Ukraine but it appears morale is running out for some

Putin’s advisers ‘too scared’ to tell him truth about disastrous Ukraine invasion

Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting

Bruce Willis steps back from acting after brain condition 'affects abilities'

Emily Bridges had competed in men's events but would have been allowed in women's races under British guidelines

Transgender cyclist barred from competing in women's race

A teacher has been suspended at Colchester Royal Grammar School in Essex

Top state grammar school teacher suspended over 'using Prophet Muhammad mug'

Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a Wetherspoons

Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a Wetherspoons now Queen has left

Simon Cole was found dead at his home

Ex-police chief found dead at home less than two weeks after retiring from force

Tom performed with The Wanted for their last tour.

'Our hearts are broken': The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33

Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow

Heathrow left in chaos as British Airways experiences 'global IT failure'

Nicola Sturgeon is keeping laws on masks in place

Face masks to remain law in Scotland until Easter Monday

Boris Johnson suggested he did not recognise the number of 20 fines issued by Scotland Yard yesterday

Boris told he is 'toast' as he dodges Partygate questions

A two-year old boy has died in a dog attack

Two-year-old boy dies after being mauled by dog at a property in Worcestershire

The Dyson Zone has been six years in the making.

Dyson unveils bizarre headphones with air-purifying mask to protect owners from pollution

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has insisted he and the Chancellor are still 'tax-cutting Tories'

We are a tax-cutting government, insists Boris Johnson days before NI hike
Shan Warne's father Keith (far left) and his three children Brooke Warne (L) Jackson Warne (R) and Summer Warne paid tribute to the cricketing legend at his state memorial service.

Shane Warne: Heartbreaking tributes as world says final goodbye to cricketing legend
Selena Mystera Meyers had been visiting her boyfriend when she was hit by two cars

American woman, 23, visiting British boyfriend killed looking wrong way crossing road
UK grants 2,700 refugees visas under Homes for Ukraine scheme

UK approves less than 10% of Homes for Ukraine applications as 2,700 visas granted
Free parking will be axed for NHS staff at hospitals from Friday.

'Sick joke': Anger as free hospital parking for NHS staff axed from Friday
Telford MP Lucy Allan said failure to listen to women led to 201 babies dying

Shrewsbury maternity scandal: 'Failing to listen to women led to 201 babies' deaths'
A charity has revealed that a single mother is using a wax melt burner to cook food for her children (stock photo)

Mum 'uses wax melt burner to cook beans on toast for her kids' as cost of living soars
Glasgow council are considering removing a statue of famous abolitionist David Livingstone

Statue of abolitionist David Livingstone may be removed due to 'links to slavery'
Chris Rock tour ticket sales have skyrocketed after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock tour ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith Oscars slap
Andrew escorted the Queen in Westminster Abbey

Royals' 'dismay and regret' as Andrew takes prominent role with Queen at Philip memorial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police