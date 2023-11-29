'Buy Glen a drink': GoFundMe page set up to reward hero crane driver who rescued trapped colleague reaches £6,000

Glen Edwards used his skills to save his colleague from the burning high rise. Picture: LBC

By Georgina Greer

A GoFundMe page has been set up to buy a heroic crane driver a drink after he saved a construction worker from a burning building.

Glen Edwards has been described as a 'hero' after using his skills to save the worker from the fire which started in a new £750 million development in Reading.

Mr Edwards navigated a cage through smoke and flames after spotting his colleague on top of the One Station Hill development, saying that he had seen him as he waved his coat to attract attention.

Video footage shows the man leaning against the edge of the high-rise building as he tried to avoid the flames, before climbing into the cage and being winched to safety by Mr Edwards.

He was guided through radio by those on the ground on where to land the cage as he revealed he couldn't see his colleague through the smoke.

Trapped man rescued after fire in Reading

A GoFundMe page to buy the heroic crane driver a drink in reward for his actions has raised over £6,000.

The appeal said: "We’ve all seen the video of the horrific fire on the high-rise construction site in reading.. and thanks to the 65-year-old crane operator who sent in the man basket & potentially saved a coworker(s) life."

"Could have been any brother (or sister) of the hook stuck up there and miraculously no serious injuries recorded."

"Buy Glen a beer as a token of gratitude".

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive to ascertain the cause of the blaze.