PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dead at 30 after withdrawing from tournament through illness

By Chay Quinn

Professional golfer Grayson Murray has died just a day after withdrawing from a tournament citing illness.

The shocking news was confirmed by the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Saturday evening.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words.

“The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play.

Grayson Murray of the United States in action during Third Round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Ken. Picture: Alamy

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Murray had withdrawn from a PGA Tour tournament in Texas on Friday, citing illness with two holes to go of his second round.

The late golfer is a two-time tour winner.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Picture: Alamy

English golfer Luke Donald lead the tributes to Murray, writing: "Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away.

"He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious.

"My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace."