Gordon Brown says Scots facing cost of living 'catastrophe'

17 March 2022, 00:01

Gordon Brown has said governments must work together to tackle cost of living crisis.
Gordon Brown has said governments must work together to tackle cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Gordon Brown has demanded Holyrood and Westminster work together to tackle the cost of living crisis as he predicted the number of Scots living in fuel poverty could rocket to nearly 1.3 million.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A poll of more than 2000 Scots for the former Labour Prime Minister's think tank, Our Scottish Future, found that that 40 per cent of people already rate their finances as "tight" or "struggling".

Nearly half - 48 per cent - also fear they will be worse off over the next 12 months as a result of rising energy and food bills, which they believe will have a worse impact on their finances than the Covid pandemic.

As a result, Mr Brown called on the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to scrap the planned National Insurance rise and benefit cuts in next week's spring budget and for the Scottish and UK governments to work together to bring down energy costs.

He also suggested the UK government be invited to work with the Scottish National Investment Bank to bankroll a new renewables industry.

His polling comes as a second survey - by consumer organisation Which? of 1000 Scots - found 86 per cent are worried about energy prices - a huge increase on the 59 per cent who told the Consumers in Scotland survey they were concerned last year.

Read more: Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine

Read more: Former hostage Terry Waite reveals he advised Nazanin to take her return home slowly

Which? has also estimated that Scots will spend an extra £21.13 per week on food and energy in April 2022 compared to March 2020 - adding around £1,100 extra per year to household bills.

Revealing his polling, Mr Brown - who was also Labour Chancellor from 1997 to 2007 - cited research which shows that the estimated number of people in Scotland in fuel poverty will shoot up from 750,000 people to 1.3 million, or 40 per cent of Scots.

He said the public wanted to see “cooperation - not confrontation” between their two governments and added: "What is needed is a plan that makes Britain work for the people of Scotland that starts by solving the cost of living crisis now and then in the years to come by employing all the resources of the UK to the benefit of Scotland.

"April will be the cruellest month of all as food and fuel prices rise and hit family budgets harder than at any time in 50 years.

"Neither the UK nor the Scottish Governments are doing enough. And what’s more they are not bothering to cooperate when together they should be making a sustained impact on poverty across our land.”

He said the cost of living crisis would be "with us for years" and a sea-change was needed in how the Scottish and UK governments worked together.

His poll, carried out by Stack Data Strategy, also found 47 per cent said they would support a “serious plan to change Britain” rather than Scotland becoming independent, while 22 per cent disagreed.

The former Labour leader also wants SNP ministers to rethink their "flawed" council tax rebate as the £150 reduction doesn't help the poorest the most. A different approach, he said, could have resulted in the worse off gaining £600 to help their financial situation.

He added: "People prefer a plan for Scotland to deal with this crisis in which we mobilise all the resources of Britain.

"In the short term, that means that we need to offer help with heating and living costs to give much needed relief to families – well beyond the insufficient offer made by UK and Scottish governments so far."

He added: "Co-operation between Scotland and the UK - not confrontation or conflict between the two - is essential for the near-term recovery of Scotland and for the medium and long term prosperity of the Scottish people.

Read more: Britain's red mist: Saharan dust which blanketed parts of Europe arrives in UK

Read more: UK could be forced to justify blocking same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman Islands

"One demand all could unite around is to restore the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift taken from six million families only a few months ago – worth £1000 a year."

But he said the Scottish Government must also fundamentally change their own plan which was a "copy" of the Conservatives in Westminster.

"They should at least double the money they have so far made available, directing the bulk of funds to the poorest and frailest who need it most."

Mr Brown along with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and a host of leaders of English councils and metro mayors, has now written to the Chancellor demanding “a UK-wide change of policy on tax, benefit levels and heating help”.

The letter said: “At stake is unacceptable and avoidable suffering for millions of our fellow citizens - and especially for millions of children - across our communities."

Asked if he had approached Nicola Sturgeon to sign his letter, Mr Brown said he hoped more people would add their names to it ahead of the budget, but it had been initiated as a Labour letter.

On the Scottish National Investment Bank he said it "has only £200m a year to spend and yet far greater challenges than that for new investments."

He added: “We should invite the UK Government to be an equal partner in the Scottish National Investment Bank, using all the resources of Britain to make Scotland an export superpower in renewables, life sciences, digital and manufacturing.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way home, after her six-year ordeal in Iran

'Home for a cuppa': Nazanin to be reunited with family after 6 year hell in Iranian jail

A series of reforms will stop "oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts"

Govt vows to stop Russian oligarchs 'abusing' courts to silence critics with reforms

12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

'Unfair and unbearable': 12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment

Katie Price faces 5 years in jail after 'harassing' ex-Kieran Hayler’s fiancée

Terry Waite gave advise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on how to transition from captivity to normal life

Former hostage Terry Waite reveals he advised Nazanin to take her return home slowly

Hunt admitted getting Nazanin out of Iran took too long

'We took too long' to free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt admits as she flies home from Iranian jail

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine

Russian bombs have hit a theatre where 1,200 civilians were taking shelter

Russian strike destroys theatre where 1,200 civilians were sheltering in besieged Mariupol

Putin accused the West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with economic sanctions, as Russian forces press on with attacks in Ukraine

Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal' after he accused West of trying to 'cancel' Russia

West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident.

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan charged with animal cruelty after shocking cat kicking video

A warning has been issued for the Fukushima region - pictured left on March 11

Tsunami warning after 7.3 earthquake rocks Japan

Chernihiv has come under Russian attacks

Massacred in the bread queue: Ten Ukrainians shot dead by Russian forces

Insulate Britain activists bring the M25 to a standstill

Police charge 56 Insulate Britain activists charged over M25 protests

The sky over London turned orange on Wednesday, as Saharan dust fell from the skies

Britain's red mist: Saharan dust which blanketed parts of Europe arrives in UK

Global partners with ITV and STV for Concert for Ukraine.

Global partners with ITV and STV in spectacular concert to raise millions for Ukraine

The besieged city of Mariupol. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin

Fourth Russian general killed in Ukraine as Putin's forces 'struggle with terrain'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jussie Smollett

US actor Jussie Smollett to be freed from jail pending appeal
Japan Earthquake

Two dead and 94 injured after powerful earthquake hits Japan

noosh

Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces destroy theatre sheltering hundreds of Ukrainians
Biden

Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, says Joe Biden

Joe Biden

Joe Biden: US will send more weapons to aid Ukraine in defence against Russia
Wrecked apartment after earthquake

Two million homes lose power as Japan is hit by powerful earthquake
Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Congress

Volodymyr Zelensky tells US Congress: We need you now – I call on you to do more
Golf team fatal crash

Six university golfers and their coach die in head-on crash in Texas
Kyiv the baby rhino in Prague

Endangered baby rhino born at Czech zoo is named Kyiv in honour of Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police