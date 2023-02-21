Government borrows over £30bn less than expected in year to date as Jeremy Hunt vows to 'stick to the plan'

21 February 2023, 08:04

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has vowed to 'stick to the plan'
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has vowed to 'stick to the plan'. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The UK government borrowed £30.6bn less than expected in the financial year to date, according to new figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

In January, there was a public sector new borrowing surplus of £5.4bn, despite "substantial spending" on energy support schemes for households across the UK.

It was a £7.1bn smaller surplus compared with January 2022 but was £5bn more than had been predicted by the OBR.

The surplus was aided by £21.9bn in self-assessment income tax receipts, the highest since monthly records began in April 1999.

Meanwhile, the payable interest on UK government debt was £6.7bn last month, the highest January figure since records began in April 1997.

Read More: Rishi Sunak warned ministers could quit over Northern Ireland deal after Johnson and Braverman pile pressure on PM

Read More: Sadiq Khan announces free school meals for all primary school pupils in London

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver his first Spring budget next month
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver his first Spring budget next month. Picture: Getty

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who faces mounting pressure to give public sector workers pay rises, said it is "vital" that the government sticks to its plan of reducing debt.

"We are rightly spending billions now to support households and businesses with the impacts of rising prices - but with debt at the highest level since the 1960s, it is vital we stick to our plan to reduce debt over the medium term," Mr Hunt said.

"Getting debt down will require some tough choices, but it is crucial to reduce the amount spent on debt interest so we can protect our public services."

Mr Hunt will deliver his first Spring budget next month.

In January, payments to energy suppliers hit roughly £8bn as a result of the Government's price cap schemes.

It also confirmed that the fourth round of payments under the energy bills support scheme - which paid £400 to households over six months to help cut their bills - cost a further £1.9bn.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The family of Nicola Bulley have released a heartbreaking tribute to the mum-of-two in which they said: "Nikki, we can let you rest now," after police confirmed that a body found in the River Wyre was that of the missing 45-year-old.

Pressure grows on police after Nicola Bulley was found by dog walkers and it emerges police searched 5 miles away

President Joe Biden shakes the hand of Polish President Andrzej Duda under the table

Joe Biden to rally allies in Poland following surprise Ukraine visit

People climb near the Hafelekarsummit at the Nordkette Alps mountains in Innsbruck, Austria

Five-year-old among Austrian children taking government to court over climate

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang gestures to delegations as he arrives at the Lanting Forum on the Global Security Initiative: China’s Proposal for Solving Security Challenges held at the Ministry of

China ‘seeking role in Ukraine peace settlement’

The officer has been placed on office duties

Met Police officer caught publicly masturbating twice on a train still in the force

Around 400,000 women are set to benefit

Women to receive one year's worth of menopause treatment for under £20 in new government scheme

Cold weather is Spain has affected crop availability, Tesco has said

Tomato shortage hits British supermarkets after poor weather across Europe and Africa

Pressure is mounting on Rishi Sunak over his new Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Rishi Sunak warned ministers could quit over Northern Ireland deal after Johnson and Braverman pile pressure on PM

A destroyed tank next to a railway bridge in Chernihiv, Ukraine, which has been damaged in the conflict with Russia. (Department for Transport)

UK effort to rebuild Ukraine railways will ‘help win war’ – minister

APTOPIX Israel Politics

Israeli government advances judicial overhaul despite uproar

Humza Yousaf has said he doesn't use his faith as a basis of legislation, after fellow SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes revealed she would have voted against the Scottish Parliament’s Equal Marriage Bill.

Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf takes swipe at SNP leadership rival Kate Forbes over equal marriage

Liz Truss has joined Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine during her first speech in the House of Commons since quitting as Prime Minister.

Liz Truss joins Boris Johnson in calling for fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden, centre, poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and Olena Zelenska, left

Biden visits Kyiv and says ‘democracy stands’ in Ukraine ahead of anniversary

Turkey Syria Earthquake

Three dead and scores injured as new earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

Extinction Rebellion wrote: "Banners dropped & fake oil poured from giant cola bottles in protest #CutTheTies to #fossilfuels"

Extinction Rebellion stunt targets London Fashion Week red carpet and 'world's biggest plastic polluter' Coca-Cola

Cenotaph, Churchill and Nelson: Secret Met police list of 'contentious' statues that could be attacked

Cenotaph, Churchill and Nelson: Secret Met police list of 'contentious' statues that could be attacked

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Syria Earthquake

New earthquake causes further devastation in Turkey and Syria

Andrew Marr has said President Biden's surprise visit to Kyiv was a "spectacular and provocative piece of theatre", but questions whether the US is really prepared for a war to the end.

Andrew Marr: Are the Americans really prepared for a war to the end, as Biden suggests?

Turkey Syria Earthquake

New earthquake hits Turkish province devastated by earlier tremor

The family of Nicola Bulley have released a heartbreaking tribute to the mum-of-two in which they said: "Nikki, we can let you rest now," after police confirmed that a body found in the River Wyre was that of the missing 45-year-old.

'Nikki, we can let you rest now': Family's heartbreaking tribute after body identified as that of Nicola Bulley
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after the region was hit by a huge quake that left over 40,000 people dead, US Geological Survey has said.

Three dead after Turkey-Syria border region hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake two weeks on from disaster
APTOPIX Israel Politics

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presses on with legal changes despite protests

Lancashire Police confirmed the body was missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Body found in river identified as missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley who went missing 23 days ago
Tens of thousands of junior doctors to stage 72-hour strike in March British Medical Association confirms

Junior doctors overwhelmingly vote to stage mass 72-hour strike next month

Brazil Rains Search

Search for survivors after landslides and flooding kill 36 in Brazil

March strikes: All the calendar strike dates you need to know ab

March 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Caller says UK needs to give Ukraine what it needs

Caller says the UK ‘should give Ukrainians what they need to finish the job’

Andrew Marr 19/02/23

'Labour has their finger on the pulse', says Andrew Castle as the party lead in polls for the sixth week in a row
Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit