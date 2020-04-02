Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

2 April 2020, 17:28 | Updated: 2 April 2020, 17:31

Matt Hancock is set to lead the government's daily press conference
Matt Hancock is set to lead the government's daily press conference. Picture: PA

Matt Hancock is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Britain's coronavirus-related death toll rose once again today, with 569 people dying in the space of 24 hours.

The Health Secretary and the rest of the government have come under increasing pressure to increase the number of tests carried out in the UK.

Follow the developments above from around 5pm.

Read more: Keep up to date using our coronavirus live blog

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 569 to 2,921

Read more: Doctors could be made to choose who lives and dies if NHS gets overwhelmed

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Jeremy Corbyn slams 'ludicrous' lack of testing for NHS staff

Coronavirus: Government unveils five-point plan for 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day by end of April

Coronavirus: NHS asks public to stop sending rainbow pictures to new Nightingale Hospital

Coronavirus: US jobless claims surge to more than six million - 10 times previous record

Coronavirus: Physical health 'crucial' to chances of coronavirus recovery, says WHO in new lockdown advice

The News Explained

What is Rishi Sunak's furlough scheme?

What does furlough mean? And how do you claim it on unemployment in the UK?
The UK is lagging behind other countries in coronavirus testing

Why is the UK lagging behind other countries on coronavirus testing?
The government has issued an urgent call for a quarter of a million people to register as a volunteer for the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

How do I register as an NHS volunteer to help tackle coronavirus?
Boris Johnson has announced UK lockdown - but what does this mean?

Coronavirus: what are the rules of Boris Johnson's lockdown and when do they end?
James O'Brien heard how you can maintain your mental health during isolation

How to escape coronavirus anxiety: Expert on how to survive self-isolation