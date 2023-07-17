'Shocking and damning': Government on track to miss 2030 target to build 40 'new' hospitals

17 July 2023, 08:39

A critical report into the government's new hospitals pledge has been released
A critical report into the government's new hospitals pledge has been released. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Government looks set to miss its key pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030, a public spending watchdog has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Works on the second tranche of facilities were yet to start by May and delays mean the target date won't be met, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

Hospital trusts were "deeply disappointed" at delays.

The works were first promised by Boris Johnson and were included in the 2019 Conservative manifesto.

A total of 32 hospitals are set to be built within the next seven years, the NAO found, using the government's definition of "new" - which controversially includes refurbishments of existing sites and not just brand new constructions.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, admitted two months ago that up to eight hospitals may not be built within the next seven years because some existing ones are in danger of collapsing.

Read more: Desperate patients rip out teeth with bare hands and resort to glueing replacements in NHS dentist crisis

A school next to the NHS Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester being readied for the building of a new Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit as part of the NHP
A school next to the NHS Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester being readied for the building of a new Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit as part of the NHP. Picture: Alamy

Urgent repairs are needed on buildings built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, which constructors stopped using in the 1980s.

Problems have also been found with modelling plans for new hospitals and a drive to keep costs down which could leave new facilities too small.

And staff shortages mean a design for a standardised hospital will be delayed until May 2024.

Read more: Five-day junior doctor strike will cost the NHS £125 million and could hit waiting list recovery, NHS says

In total, 32 hospitals that meet the government's definition are on course to be completed on time. These include 24 from the "New Hospital Programme" (NHP), three new mental health facilities and five projects added in May involving existing hospitals feared to be at risk of collapse.

Eight that were already under construction do not count because they were already being built, the NAO said.

It found the government has not got good value for money because the scheme had cost £1.1bn by March and progress is slower that expected.

Wes Streeting said the report was damning
Wes Streeting said the report was damning. Picture: Alamy

It has made a number of recommendations, including a suggestion that assumptions should be reconsidered to prevent new hospitals being too small.

The NAO's head Gareth Davies said: "The programme has innovative plans to standardise hospital construction, delivering efficiencies and quality improvements. However, by the definition the Government used in 2020, it will now deliver 32 rather than 40 new hospitals by 2030.

"Delivery so far has been slower than expected, both on individual schemes and in developing the Hospital 2.0 template, which has delayed programme funding decisions.

"There are some important lessons to be drawn for major programmes from the experience of the New Hospital Programme so far."

Steve Barclay has said some hospitals need to be repaired
Steve Barclay has said some hospitals need to be repaired. Picture: Alamy

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represent trusts, said: "Many trusts in the NHP (New Hospital Programme) are deeply disappointed that their building plans won't be delivered before 2030 and many more trusts were disappointed not to be offered funding at all."

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: "This shocking report could not be more damning of the failing new hospitals programme.

"The Conservatives have overpromised, under-delivered, and they've been found out. Meanwhile patients are being treated in outdated, crumbling hospitals."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "The NAO's report acknowledges that despite changes to the original programme, 40 new hospitals are still expected to be delivered by 2030 and praises the programme's innovative plans to standardise hospital construction, deliver efficiencies and improve quality.

"We remain firmly committed to delivering these hospitals, which are now expected to be backed by over £20 billion of investment, helping to cut waiting lists so people can get the treatment they need quicker.

"Three new hospitals have already opened and more will open this year so patients and staff can benefit from major new hospital buildings, equipped with the latest technology."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals

A combine harvester

Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security

Breaking
Putin has scrapped the grain deal

Russia scraps vital deal allowing Ukraine to export grain after Crimean bridge attack

Damaged bridge

Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia halted after attack kills two

Five people died in a catastrophic implosion while on OceanGate's Titan sub

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush's 'risky' cost-cutting design may have caused Titan sub to 'implode like a soda can'

55 whales died after becoming stranded on the beach in Scotland

More than 50 whales die in 'Britain's worst mass stranding' after running aground on Scottish beach

Rabbits eating food

Rabbit invasion catches Florida suburb on the hop

Detectives want to trace a woman (L) after Ms Zanna (R) died when she was hit by a pedestrian

Pensioner, 83, dies after colliding with pedestrian as police search for female witness seen on CCTV

Death Valley

Brutal heatwave sizzles Death Valley as global temperatures approach new highs

Unsettled conditions will continue until mid-August, the Met Office says

Another month of rain: New Met Office forecast dampens hope of better weather in August - while Europe bakes in 45C

Two people died in the attack on the bridge - they have been named as a mother and father from the Belgorod region

Russian mother and father killed in 'drone attack' on bridge linking Crimean peninsula to Russia

Helicopters tackle a fire on a bridge

Deaths, explosions reported as key bridge from Crimea to mainland Russia closed

Commuters in Beijing

Chinese post-Covid economic recovery slower than expected

Shaddock survived for months before his rescue

Australian castaway survives eating raw fish and drinking rainwater for months until rescue alongside pet dog

The Met is set to pay out £2m to Daniel Morgan's family

Daniel Morgan's family to receive £2m over Met's murder probe failings in one of British policing's biggest ever payouts

South Korea Weather

South Korea’s death toll from destructive rainstorm and floods grows to 40

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ronan Keating has been devastated by his brother's death

'Absolutely devastated' Ronan Keating 'drops everything' to return to Ireland and support family after brother's death
Gillian Keegan has announced plans to clamp down on bogus 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

'Young people are being sold a false dream': PM vows to crack down on so-called rip-off 'Mickey Mouse' degrees
Laura Hancock was spared jailed despite fleecing vulnerable people in her care out of thousands of pounds

Carer who stole £17,500 from vulnerable adults with learning difficulties avoids jail

Michael Burham

Couple who checked why dog was barking help lead to capture of prison escapee

The RMT's leader Mick Lynch has said his rail union has not met a Government minister since January despite continual industrial action from its members

RMT's Mick Lynch says that the union has not met a Government minister since January - dampening hope for end to strikes
Russia Putin

Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs, says Putin

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz raises the winner's trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final

Carlos Alcaraz, 20, beats Novak Djokovic in thrilling five-set Wimbledon final - denying Serb record victory
ULEZ-style requirements could scupper England's already-low housebuilding rate

Natural England could block new homes without ULEZ-style schemes in new blow to housing crisis
Spain Wildfires

Better weather conditions help slow down La Palma wildfire, authorities say

Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran (second from left) has lost his life in a car crash in Ireland

Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran confirmed dead in car crash on way to see his son play football in Ireland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final
George’s dad, uncle, granddad, great-grandmother and great-grandfather all served

Prince George 'won't have to serve in military' in break with centuries of Royal tradition

The King is reportedly 'miffed' at the decision

Prince William 'to charge King Charles to stay at Welsh cottage he bought - and must move all belongings'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit