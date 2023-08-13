Ministers face more pressure to stop dangerous Channel crossings after at least six migrants die as boat sinks

13 August 2023, 06:56

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings
Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

The government is under renewed pressure to stem the tide of people making the dangerous crossing over the English Channel in small boats, after the death of at least six people on Saturday.

The six who died when their boat sank off the French coast were Afghan men. Some 59 were rescued, but two more are missing and authorities continue to hunt for them.

The tragedy has put the government under more pressure to find a way to halt these dangerous attempts at crossing the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, which is also full of treacherous currents.

Criticism has come from Labour and its own benches.

Writing in the Sunday Express, Conservative backbencher and former party chairman Sir Jake Berry said: "We must put a stop to the vile people smugglers who trade in human misery and whose actions result in the loss of life."

Natalie Elphicke, Conservative MP for Dover, said the tragedy underlined the need for joint patrols in the Channel.

Migrants arriving in the UK on Saturday
Migrants arriving in the UK on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Writing on Saturday, she said: "Today's tragedy underlines why we must stop the small boats to keep people safe and prevent loss of life in the Channel.

"These overcrowded and unseaworthy deathtraps should obviously be stopped by the French authorities from leaving the French coast in the first place.

"The time has come for joint patrols on the French coast and a cross-Channel security zone before any more lives are lost."

Meanwhile shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said action to deter criminal gangs facilitating the journeys was "desperately" necessary.

Migrants arriving in the UK
Migrants arriving in the UK. Picture: Getty

Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock accused the government of having "no workable plan" to sort out the asylum system.

"It's time to end the small boats nightmare - we can't sit by as more lives are put at risk. The country deserves better than this mess."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman chaired a meeting with the Border Force after the tragedy.

In a statement, she said: "My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic loss of life in the Channel today.

"I have spoken with our Border Force teams this morning who have been supporting the French authorities in response to this incident."

Crossing the Channel is very dangerous
Crossing the Channel is very dangerous. Picture: Getty

French sea minister Hervé Berville said: "While we mourn these victims ... it is the responsibility of human traffickers - of criminals - who send young people, women, adults, to their death on these maritime routes that are dangerous and lethal."

French authorities have begun a criminal investigation into the deaths.

Philippe Sabatier, the Boulogne prosecutor, said: "Six Afghan males died, and the vast majority of those involved were also from Afghanistan. They included minors."

A patrol boat told authorities that a migrant boat was sinking off the French town of Sangatte at around 4am on Saturday, France's Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Local mayor Franck Dhersin said dozens of boats were trying to make the crossing at the same time.

Some of those who were rescued were children
Some of those who were rescued were children. Picture: PA
Migrants arriving in Dover this week
Migrants arriving in Dover this week. Picture: Alamy

"Several of the boats were facing serious difficulties," he told Reuters. "Near Sangatte they unfortunately found dead bodies."

A volunteer said that migrants were trying to bail water out of the sinking boat using their shoes.

"We saved 54 people, including one woman," said Anne Thorel. "There were too many of them on the boat."

Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary 'refugee camp'

Suella Braverman said her thoughts and prayers were with the people who died
Suella Braverman said her thoughts and prayers were with the people who died. Picture: Alamy

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said a Dover-based volunteer lifeboat crew launched just before 4am to respond to the incident.

An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor's office.

Migrants crossing the English Channel
Migrants crossing the English Channel. Picture: Getty

More than 100,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats since 2018 - the year records began.

The milestone was passed after 755 people were detected crossing on Thursday, the highest daily number so far this year.

It comes despite the government's promise to stop the small boat crossings, with its plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda on hold as it houses migrants in barges and ex-military sites.

The controversial Illegal Migration Act will ban people from claiming UK asylum if they arrive in unauthorised way, which ministers believe will stop the crossings.

But the Supreme Court is yet to decide on whether the Rwanda plan is lawful.

Patients in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Desperate NHS patients waiting more than a year for treatment in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened

Pubs will still be allowed to serve takeaway pints as Rishi Sunak steps in to halt ban

(L to R) Fantasticks writer Tom Jones, producer Lore Noto and composer Harvey Schmidt

Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95

Hawaii Fires

Death toll from Maui wildfire hits 89, making it deadliest US fire in 100 years

There are plans to hire out more migrant barges

Government to hire more migrant barges despite growing backlash against Legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm

One man 'went for a smoke' before doing a runner, the restaurateur claimed

Pair 'flee Indian restaurant without paying £63 bill' after one 'went for a smoke'

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane makes German football debut but misses out on first career trophy as Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to RB Leipzig

Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Investigation launched into claims mountaineers climbed over dying porter as they raced up summit of K2

Susannah Boddie, 27, hit her head on the bike path alongside Lake Garda

British woman killed in horror bike crash in Italy named as govt scientist - as tributes pour in for 'kindest' daughter

Perseid meteor shower to light up night sky

Perseid meteor shower to light up UK sky tonight - here's what you need to know

At least six people have died in the Channel

Hunt continues for two missing migrants following death of six Afghan men in English Channel

Holly Willoughby's future as ITV This Morning's host has been laid out

Holly Willoughby's This Morning future revealed as new presenters confirmed after Phillip Schofield controversy

Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, left, and her Nepali sherpa guide Tenjen Sherpa, climbed the world’s 14 tallest mountains in record time

Record-breaking K2 feat dogged by claims climbers left porter to die

At least 80 people have died in devastating Hawaii wildfires

Harrowing moment Maui residents jump into the sea to save themselves from raging wildfires

Moscow emergency services

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following spate of attacks on Moscow

South-east England will be hotter than LA next week, the Met Office says

Exact date it will hit 32C as Met Office predicts UK will be hotter than LA next week

Tom Brady in Small Heath

Tom Brady surprises Birmingham City fans as NFL legend shows up at local boozer before first game of the season
An IS soldier

IS says it was behind ambush that killed dozens of Syrian soldiers

The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed

'We don't want people to think we leave a mess': Locals tidy and guard rubble left after Crooked House pub bulldozed
A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires death toll rises as survivors return to devastated communities

England's women progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup

England into the semi-finals of Women's World Cup after 2-1 victory over Colombia

The aftermath of a mudslide in the Weiziping village of Luanzhen

China residents evacuated from homes amid search for more mudslide victims

Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death

'Kind and gentle' special needs school driver, 74, stabbed to death while walking dog, as woman, 32, charged with murder
A demo in the South Korean capital

Rally in Seoul against Japanese plans to release nuclear wastewater into sea

File photos of migrants crossing the Channel

Six people dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel, with 50 saved in night-time rescue effort
Police are concerned about more disturbances this weekend, following the shoplifting spree on Oxford Street

Fears TikTok shoplifting rampage craze to spread to south London and Essex this weekend after Oxford Street chaos

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

