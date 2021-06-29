Government to test new emergency alert system with warning text to public

29 June 2021, 07:56

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A new alert system plans to warn the public about flooding and other threats to life
A new alert system plans to warn the public about flooding and other threats to life. Picture: PA Images

Thousands of people will receive an alert on their smartphones from the Government as part of a test of a new emergency alert system to warn of terror attacks and flooding.

The system will trigger a siren sound on mobiles in Reading, Berkshire on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by a message that may be read aloud.

The alerts, designed to notify people if there is a danger to life nearby from incidents such as flooding, fires, explosions, terrorism or public health emergencies, will be sent out between 1pm and 2pm.

READ MORE: 'Children are being blamed': Calls for change to Covid isolation rules in schools

It will read: "The UK government is testing Emergency Alerts in Reading, Berkshire.

"Emergency alerts tell you what to do if there’s a life-threatening event nearby.

"To find out more, call 0808 1697692 or search for gov.uk/alerts."

The new alert system aims to warn the public about dangers to life
The new alert system aims to warn the public about dangers to life. Picture: PA Images

The system is expected to launch fully in late summer, providing information and advice to certain areas affected by an incident.

The messages are broadcast from masts to every compatible mobile phone or tablet based on a person's current location and whether they are in range.

Other countries, including the US, already use a similar system to warn people of imminent danger from threats such as tornadoes and nuclear attacks, with some states also using it for the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Ministers to replace 'frustrating' Covid isolation rules for England's schools

The Government does not need an individual's phone number to send the alert but has assured that no data will be collected or shared.

Alerts will not be received if the device is turned off or in aeroplane mode, and users can also opt to block them within the settings.

Latest News

See more Latest News

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Australia offers AstraZeneca jab to all adults to speed up rollout
Chris Whitty was filmed apparently being harassed by two men

Police launch investigation after Chris Whitty filmed being 'harassed' in street
Ministers are reportedly planning to change isolation rules for schools in England

Covid: Ministers to replace 'frustrating' isolation rules for England's schools
South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building

Rescue crews spend fifth day searching for survivors of condo collapse
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle

Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heatwave

Gavin Williamson said he wants to make the school day mobile-free

Education Secretary considering banning mobile phones in schools

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Schools Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government minister condemns 'yobbos' harassing Chris Whitty

A clinical epidemiologist has told LBC there needs to be a "rethink" of the Government's Covid-19 isolation rules for schools.

School Covid bubble isolation rules need a rethink, clinical epidemiologist tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 28/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 28/06 Watch again

'Enough is enough' caller tells James O'Brien on Hancock resignation

'Enough is enough': James O'Brien caller reacts to Hancock resignation
Nick Ferrari hit out at the plans which see hundreds of students forced to isolate

'Three hundred children forced to stay at home due to one case? Absurd!'
Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Health Secretary and the PM

Nick Ferrari's furious and direct message to Boris Johnson over Matt Hancock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London