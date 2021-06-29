Government to test new emergency alert system with warning text to public

By Ewan Quayle

A new alert system plans to warn the public about flooding and other threats to life. Picture: PA Images

Thousands of people will receive an alert on their smartphones from the Government as part of a test of a new emergency alert system to warn of terror attacks and flooding.

The system will trigger a siren sound on mobiles in Reading, Berkshire on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by a message that may be read aloud.

The alerts, designed to notify people if there is a danger to life nearby from incidents such as flooding, fires, explosions, terrorism or public health emergencies, will be sent out between 1pm and 2pm.

It will read: "The UK government is testing Emergency Alerts in Reading, Berkshire.

"Emergency alerts tell you what to do if there’s a life-threatening event nearby.

"To find out more, call 0808 1697692 or search for gov.uk/alerts."

The new alert system aims to warn the public about dangers to life. Picture: PA Images

The system is expected to launch fully in late summer, providing information and advice to certain areas affected by an incident.

The messages are broadcast from masts to every compatible mobile phone or tablet based on a person's current location and whether they are in range.

Other countries, including the US, already use a similar system to warn people of imminent danger from threats such as tornadoes and nuclear attacks, with some states also using it for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government does not need an individual's phone number to send the alert but has assured that no data will be collected or shared.

Alerts will not be received if the device is turned off or in aeroplane mode, and users can also opt to block them within the settings.